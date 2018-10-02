Tourism, industry and the cost of gasoline – the citizens of Somerset had the chance to ask the mayoral candidates the questions that were most important to them during a Monday night forum hosted by the Democratic Women’s Club.
Mayor Eddie Girdler and his opponent, Alan Keck, answered each question posed to them, agreeing on some subjects while disagreeing on a few.
One place where the two candidates differ is on tourism, with Keck promising to work on attracting tourism dollars, while Girdler argued that focus and resources would be better spent in industry.
“Do you think [tourism] makes a livable wage for you and your children?” Girdler asked the crowd. “You have to stress priorities in life. …The problem is that you need jobs that pay high wages and have good benefits. And we don’t have the resources, and we don’t have the time to pretend that we can take a bunch of tourists, bring them into Somerset, and raise the family income. It will not work.”
Keck’s approach to tourism was more positive. While he agreed with a point made by Girdler – that Somerset is technically not a lake community since it does not border Lake Cumberland – he did express a desire to attract the millions of tourists who do visit the lake each year.
“Somerset should take a back seat to no small town in Kentucky,” Keck said. “… How are we going to maximize the benefit (of tourism)? We’re going to make Somerset the draw. We’re going to be the benefit to the rest of the area.”
Talk of tourism goes hand-in-hand with travel expenses, and one question posed to the candidates was that, with the impact that the city’s Fuel Center has on gasoline prices in the area, will the Fuel Center remain open?
Girdler assured the public that the city-owned gas station would remain open “as long as I am mayor.”
“Four years ago, I went through a lynching, but it’s worked out,” he said of the sometimes contentious road to opening fuel sales to the public.
“It’s a phenomenal project. ...The ones that are [in] retail has seen their profits go up 15 percent since we started this. The reason being is that we were noted for high priced gas. Your tourists stopped in northern Kentucky, Richmond. They didn’t stop here.”
As Girdler pointed out, the members of the City Council voted in favor of the project, and it would be their call, ultimately, to shut it down.
Keck said he wanted to dispel rumors that he planned to close the Fuel Center.
“I can’t close it even if I wanted to,” he said, referring to Girdler’s remarks that the council held the final say. “The city council passed that, and it is the mayor’s job to execute it, and so we’ll continue to do that should I get elected. If the council says shut it down, I’m going to have to shut it down. But what we’re going to do a little different is some of these figures that are thrown out… I want to really open up the fuel center from the context of what are the numbers. I trust that his [Girdler’s] spirit is right when he says that it’s breaking even. But how many employees are there? How is it breaking even? And then, the last thing I’d say is that prices shouldn’t be manipulated or gauged around election time. A week before the election it was 40 cents cheaper in May, and then a couple weeks after the election it was back to a couple of cents under.”
One of the election’s hot-button issues has been whether or not the city is seeing economic growth: Girdler has said several times the city is seeing record growth, Keck insists there has been none.
When a question concerning Somerset’s lack of growth came up, Girdler stated that the notion was flawed.
Rather, spearheading improvements in infrastructure – building a new water plant and a new sewer plant – is what allowed Somerset to grow at all, Girdler said.
“When I came into office, there were [sic] no growth allowed. When I came into the office, I had to put a moratorium on all development in this county, not just industrial, because we didn’t have the capacity.”
He continued: “We couldn’t add another job in this community until that was done. That was a state mandate. A lot of people didn’t know that. ...Since then, we’re growing.”
Keck agreed that the water and sewer plants were needed to see industrial growth in the city.
“Where we disagree,” Keck said, “is what we’ve done subsequently. I don’t think we’ve seen the growth that’s been necessary since that. … I’m thankful for retail growth on 27, I think its fantastic, but it’s not the type of growth that provides living wage opportunities that our citizens need.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.