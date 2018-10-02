An early-morning domestic dispute in northern Pulaski County over the weekend led to the arrest of both parties on drug-related charges.
Timothy E. Jones, 56, and Lisa R. Nicholas, 49, both of Eubank, were arrested Sunday on charges three counts of first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, two counts of second-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, Trafficking in Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
According to District 5 Constable Mike Wallace, the charges stem from a domestic call at 60 Amy's Way that he and fellow constables Eric Strunk and Gary Baldock responded to at approximately 12:15 a.m. Sunday. The constables first made contact with Jones, who reportedly made the call. Wallace reported that Jones led the officers to a bedroom where Nicholas was located.
"I saw several baggies of marijuana lying on the night stand and white pills lying all over the floor of the room," Constable Wallace stated, "which had a very strong odor of marijuana."
The constable reported that Nicholas has a loaded .45 caliber pistol, a large amount of case, and some Oxycodone pills in the bed with her. The officers also observed digital scales on the night stand along with plastic baggies, over two grams of a crystal-like substance and more cash.
In all the officers seized as evidence more than $6,000 in cash, 14 bags of marijuana, 11 Suboxone strips, suspected methamphetamine, 20 Gabapentin pills, six Oxycodone pills, 10 unidentified pills and Narcan.
Jones and Nicholas remained lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center as of Monday afternoon. Each are scheduled to appear in Pulaski District Court on October 8.
