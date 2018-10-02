3 injured in Sunday motorcycle accident

A two-vehicle accident in Science Hill Sunday afternoon has injured three people.
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) reports that the accident occurred around 2 p.m. at the intersection of North US 27 and Ky. 635.
According to Deputy Zack Mayfield's investigation, 55-year-old Alice Mobbs of Science Hill was driving a 2010 Honda northbound on US 27 when she attempted to turn left onto Ky. 635. Mobbs reportedly told Dep. Mayfield that she was unable to see a southbound Harley Davidson motorcycle and the two collided in the southbound lanes of US 27.
Somerset-Pulaski County EMS treated three individuals at the scene and transported Mobbs as as well as a passenger on the motorcycle -- Lydia Miracle, 50, of Tazewell, Tennessee -- to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. They were treated in the emergency department but not admitted, according to LCRH community relations and marketing director Susan Wilson.
Malcolm Miracle, 53, also of Tazewell, and the Harley's operator, was airlifted from the scene by Air Methods to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. As of Monday afternoon, Mr. Miracle was listed in stable condition.
Assisting at the scene were deputies Aaron Curtis and Brett Thomas as well as the Science Hill Volunteer Fire Department. PCSO is continuing the investigation.
