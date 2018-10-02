A local school has earned recognition from the nation's top education official.
In an announcement Monday afternoon, United States Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos named Oak Hill Elementary School as one of 349 schools selected as a 2018 National Blue Ribbon School.
"This Blue Ribbon status is a testament to the hard work and dedication that the students and staff have shown over the last several years," Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson said Monday. "They have reached this elite status that very few schools around the nation ever reach. I am very proud of Oak Hill Elementary for this accomplishment."
Now in its 36th year, the coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award has been bestowed upon more than 8,800 schools -- which earn the recognition based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. According to the Kentucky Department of Education, the national program has become a trademark of excellence and a symbol of exemplary teaching and learning recognized by everyone from parents to policymakers.
Oak Hill Elementary is being honored as an Exemplary High Performing School -- the category for each state's highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally-normed tests. In its description of Oak Hill, which serves more than 500 students, the Education Department noted that the school rewards not just academic achievement but growth as well.
Oak Hill Principal Mark Flynn noted that the elementary's achievement has been strong for years but, this year particularly, the school made big gains in growth.
"I'm so proud of our students and staff," Flynn said. "Being named a National Blue Ribbon School is an excellent reflection of the hard work they do as well as the overall school culture."
Ironically the announcement came as Pulaski County Schools were starting Fall Break, so Oak Hill will have to wait a bit to celebrate. "We'll be sure to get together and honor the great work they've done. I'm very excited, as I'm sure the whole school community is, to be honored with this prestigious award."
Assistant Superintendent Matt Cook, who was principal when Oak Hill was first nominated, stated, "I cannot begin to describe how proud I am of the staff and students at Oak Hill. I was fortunate enough to see their work ethic and dedication on a daily basis for three years, and I am thrilled for them to be rewarded with such a prestigious honor."
The Education Department invites public school nominations only from the top education official in each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools may be nominated by The Council for American Private Education.
This year's honorees will be formally recognized at an awards ceremony planned in Washington, D.C., on November 7-8.
"I'm pleased to celebrate with you as your school is named a National Blue Ribbon School," Secretary DeVos said in video message to honorees. "We recognize and honor your important work in preparing students for successful careers and meaningful lives. Congratulations on your students' accomplishments and for your extraordinary commitment to meeting their unique needs."
In all, Kentucky is home to 11 honorees this year. In addition to Oak Hill, five other public elementary schools were honored -- Huntertown in Woodford County, Spottsville in Henderson, Wyan-Pine-Grove in Laurel, and Paintsville in the Paintsville Independent district.
"Kentucky's Blue Ribbon Schools are great examples of schools that are moving student outcomes in the right direction," Interim Commissioner of Education Wayne Lewis stated. "These schools are a few Kentucky examples of what is possible when schools put the needs of students first and use data to guide decision-making and strategy. The leadership, staff, students, and parents of these schools deserve all the accolades this national honor will bestow upon them."
The six private schools honored in the commonwealth were Bishop Brossart High School in Alexandria, Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Burlington, Our Lady of Lourdes School and Sacred Heart Model School in Louisville, St. Cecilia Elementary School in Independence, and Saint Joseph School in Cold Spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.