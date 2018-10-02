<b>Lady Maroons win Area 8 Championship</b>

LONDON -- The Pulaski County High School girls cross country team continued their winning ways by bringing home the gold first-place trophy at the Area 8 Cross Country Championships at North Laurel High School.
The Lady Maroons tallied 45 points to claim the Area 8 team title, as they edged out runner-up South Laurel's 49 points.
Pulaski County High School sophomore Lauren Smith placed second in the girls 5,000-meter race with a time of 20:34.
Eighth-grader Alex Cundiff placed fourth with a time of 21:43. Devin Mayfield placed sixth with a 22:32 clocking, and Caroline Oakes placed 14th with a time of 23:20. Morgan Bruin placed 18th, Ashlee Mounce placed 23rd and Graeson Mobley placed 30th.
"Lauren (Smith) has run outstanding all season," stated Pulaski County cross country coach Byron Childers. "We were thrilled to see (Caroline) Oakes run like we knew she could."
In the boys race, Corbin beat out Pulaski County by two points. Corbin had 50 points, while the Maroons had 52 points. Pulaski senior Elias Smith placed fifth with a time of 17:30. Sophomore Jeremiah Smith placed ninth with a 17:54 clocking. Cabryn Ping placed 14th with a time of 18:48, and Bradley Heist was right behind him in 15th place and a 18:49 clocking. Koby Proffitt placed 18th, Uli Rodriquez placed 26th, Jeremiah Smith placed 34th and Alex Acey placed 35th.
Pulaski's Maggie Bertram won the girls elementary race, and Pulaski's Zavian Smith placed second in the boys elementary 2,000-meter race with a time of 6:38.
Southwestern High School competed in the Greater Louisville Invitational this weekend. Eighth-grader Jon Cole led the way for the boys team with a 362nd place finish and a 20:52 clocking. Camden Harris placed 374th with a time of 21:20. For the Lady Warriors, eighth-grader Jasmine Akin placed 205th with a time of 23:17 and Kaeona Phelps placed 235th with a time of 23:47.
