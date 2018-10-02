Pulaski County picks up another road win

LEBANON - The Pulaski County High School volleyball team picked up their 22nd victory of the season in their 3-0 road win over Marion County High School on Monday. The Lady Maroons won the first two sets 25-18 and 25-19, but it took some time to close out the match as the final set went to 33-31, in favor of Pulaski.
Peyton Randolph had 12 kills, 11 assists, 2 aces, and 13 digs. Sydney Parmelee had 8 kills, 15 assists, 8 digs, and 4 blocks. Nakay Murray had 4 kills. Maddi Vacca had 5 blocks and a kill. Bailey Puttet had 8 digs and an ace. Lyndsey Parmelee had 9 digs. Clara Rogers had 3 aces, 5 digs and 2 blocks.
"We didn't play our best volleyball tonight, but we came away with the win," stated Pulaski County volleyball coach Teresa Combs. "We came from behind in the third set and stole that one tonight, but that just reinforces that if we stick together and keep pushing good things will happen."
A lot of good things have happened to the Lady Maroons this year as they upped their season record to record to 22-9. Pulaski County will close out the regular season on Thursday, Oct. 4, when they travel to South Laurel High School. The Lady Maroons will begin post-season play on Tuesday, Oct. 9, when they play Somerset High School (7-16) in the opening round of the 47th District Volleyball Tournament at Rockcastle County High School.
