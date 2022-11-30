It was the Age of Aquarius, the Vietnam War, sit ins, love ins, and a time of change coming to all of the hamlets, hollers, cities large and small across our great country.
The Somerset High School Marching Band, under the direction of Don Stone, had experienced a stellar year. The marching season of 1961 proved to be the year of superior ratings for the band at each competition they performed in.
All of the early morning practices on the football field, still wet with the morning dew, were about to be rewarded. Drum Major Buddy Morris and Band Sponsor Amanda Green extracted the last amount of energy in band camp; sore thighs from marching, sunburns, bugs, but oh, the memories.
And then, the invitation. The Somerset High School Marching Band in the golden school year of 1961-1962 had the honor of being the first high school band from the Commonwealth of Kentucky to be invited to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, November 23, 1961.
Suddenly the atmosphere and pace in Somerset changed. There was money to be raised, chaperones to choose and last but not least, travel arrangements to be made. The band’s Booster Club shifted into overdrive.
The band members, their families, the merchants of Somerset and quite literally, everyone contributed in some shape, form or fashion. Collectively, the energy of Somerset was concentrated on making this opportunity for the band a reality. There were bake sales, chili suppers, spaghetti suppers, car washes, raking leaves, anything to raise money for the band. And during all of the fund raising it was practice, practice, practice for the band.
All of the money was raised, the details finalized, and it was time to go. November 21, 1961 dawned clear and bright, awash in fall colors that only Kentucky can produce. The entourage to escort the buses to Lexington, where the band would board the L & N train (Louisville and Nashville Railroad) for New York City, would start at the General Electric Plant.
Parents, friends and well wishers would follow the flashing Kentucky State Patrol Cars and buses on the first leg of their magical journey. Let me just say it could not have been a bit more memorable and impressive if it had been a Presidential Motorcade.
The day of November 23, 1961 was a grey, dismal day in Somerset. The entire town was glued to televisions. If you had a color television or knew someone that had one and you were invited to their house, even better. In New York City it was a frosty day filled with anticipation. Suddenly, there they were! The
Somerset Briar Jumpers marching down 5th Avenue! It was beyond phenomenal. Our family and friends in the Big Apple: Buddy, Amanda, Judy, Patsy, Sherry, Rosetta, Jane, Scotty, Gerald and Jerry, just to name a few.
It was like they were on another galaxy and Somerset was the third rock from the sun. Would they ever come home? Would those glamorous performers remember us?
Saturday, November 25, 1961 was bright and clear. The Greyhound buses carrying the band from Lexington to Somerset rolled up in front of Somerset High School. Don Stone stepped off of the bus first, amid cheers and clapping. Other familiar faces begin to emerge. They were the same and all was well.
For a brief time that week, maybe a glimpse of new horizons and adventures to come were seen by those in the marching band. After all, they had the distinction to be the first band to represent the Commonwealth of Kentucky in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade of 1961.
This article was written from the view of an eight year old. You see, I was Buddy Morris’ little sister.
