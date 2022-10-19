54 years ago
January 2, 1968
Burnside Gets new police chief
Burnside has a new chief of police.
Burnside City Council, with four new members elected in November, hired 33-year-old William Leroy Branscum to the post immediately after taking the oath of office for a two-year term in ceremonies Saturday afternoon. Sworn in by County Judge John Garner, the new Burnside Council members are: Joe Hampton, Bill Prather, Oscar Fitzgerald, G. T. Lloyd, William Hinkson and T. B. Grissom.
In electing Branscum, the Council failed to reemploy Eugene Norfleet, a veteran police officer who has served as chief of the city's one-man police force for the past three years. Both Norfleet and Branscum had submitted applications for the post.
Branscum's election was for a probationary period of three months. He was named for the seat by unanimous vote of the Council. The action was taken by a motion by John Hampton and a second by G.T. Lloyd.
The only official reason for naming Branscum as chief of police and letting Nofleet go was a considerable saving of money for the city.
According to council members, Branscum has aggreed to work for $250 per month and Norfleet was making $350 a month). The officer must furnish his own car and pay his own expenses.
"I don't see how he (Branscum) can live on it (($250 a month) and operate his car," Mayor J. Heber Lewis observed. Councilman Bill Prather commented that Branscum could give the job a try at $250 per month and later, if he "does all right, give him more money."
T. B. Grissom, Jr.. one of two re-elected members of the Council (Oscar Fitzgerald was the other successful incumbent), noted that he is a friend of both parties concerned (Branscum and Norfleet). He asked if there was any consideration other than salary and the present police chief (Norfleet) is not being considered for employment."
Concilman Lloyd, pointing out that he was not sure what the city was paying Chief Norfleet, said that he understood that he was getting $350 per month. Referring to Branscum, Lloyd observed that if he "does his duty, it will mean a considerable savings to the city."
Questioned concerning the salary discussion, Branscum commented that he is not familiar with the job and doesn't know how great the expenses will be.
Richard Bausch, an unsuccessful candidate for a city council post and a visitor at Saturday's session, asked if the recently annexed area west of the Lake Cumberland Bridge would be patrolled.
"He (Branscum) will patroll it all like it has been or better," Lloyd answered.
Nothing that he has the tourists in mind, Bausch asked if the police car will be marked.
there was general agreement among council members that Branscum will mark the vehicle that uses as a patrol car.
Branscum submitted his resignation Friday as constable from the Fifth Magisterial District. He has served two years of a four-year term..
A resident of Poplar Street in Burnside, Branscum is married to the former Jessie Mae Whitter, of Eubank. The couple has two children: Donna Kay, 7, and Joy Gayle, one.
He served as an Naval Air policeman in the U. S. Navy and prior to his election as Burnside's chief, he was employed as a truck driver by Latham Trucking Company Burnside.
Norfleet, who was present at the meeting, said he had no comment concerning the Council's failure to reemploy him.
Frigid Weather Muffles New Year Observance Here
Some three and a half inches of new-fallen snow, a biting wind and temperatures in the teens muffled the New Year's celebration for most Pulaski Countians Sunday night.
The stage was set early Sunday when a curtain of heavy, soggy snow began falling before daylight. It continued throughout most of the day and ways shut off Sunday night by the arrival of much colder air.
The temperature was about 18 degrees when infant 1968 arrived. Streets and highways were glazed with ice.
The snowfall lengthened the Christmas holidays for students in the Pulaski County School System, Science Hill and Ferguson schools. Classes were postponed for the first time this year because of weather conditions.
Not so for the Somerset City School System. Students in the city "hit the books" on schedule after the holiday recess.
Local officers said the annual noisemaking to welcome the arrival of the new year was quieter than they have observed in years. A few sirens and the occasional popping of a firecracker marked the demise of 1967 and the beginning of the new year.
Pulaski County Sheriff Sherman Hansford said he arrested some 14 persons, mostly for public drnkenness and driving while intoxicated, during Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise, no trouble was reported, the sherrif said.
Three persons spent the New Year's holiday in the City Jail according to Jailer Dan Lynch. City Police arrest one persons about 6 o'clock Sunday night, but no one was jailed during the celebration at midnight.
The first arrest of 1968 had not been made at the last check this morning at 6 o'clock.
A reporter for The Commonwealth-Journal joined City Police Chief James G. Hines in an unmarked cruiser about an hour and a half before midnight Sunday night. City policeman were out in force and followed the procedure initiated last year of blocking traffic around Fountain Square during the celebration.
Tourist traffic was allowed to pass through the square area but no circling or parking in the Fountain area was permitted. The ban was effected after the New Year's celebration of downtown almost got out of hand three years ago.
Prior to the brief flurry of noise at midnight, the town lay deathly quiet under a blanket of ice and snow.
A boy and girl was spotted walking along the ice-covered sidewalk on South Main Street. They young man held hi date thightly. She stumbled and weaved, give the appearance of having too much anti-freeze in her blood. Chief Hines directed one of the cruisers to check on the couple.
Officers said the girl was not drunk. She had on a pair of high-heel shoes which made walking extremely difficult on the ice. Her young man was holding her tight so she wouldn't fall.
Ah! The beauty of wintertime.
Police Captain Howard Rainwater said he observed two young fellows lean up against a buildingon Fountain Square as if they were waiting for somehting to happen.
The police officer trudged through the snow in their direction.
"Nice night, ain't it?" the officer greeted the youths.
"Yeah," they said. "When does the fireworks display start?"
"There won't be any fireworks display here tonight," Captain Rainwater answered.
Disappointed, the youths moved on.
Capt. Rainwater said two or three persons apparently had the mistaken impression there would be a fireworks show on Fountain Square at midnight Sunday. None was scheduled and none occurred.
Chief Hines and the newspaper reporter after a quick cup of coffee at the bowling lanes on U. S. Highway 27 observed two youths in a Volkswagen "cutting a schine" on the slick highway. Gunning the small car they were getting a thrilling ride, more than crosswise the road.
The police chief sounded the siren on his unmarked cruiser and pulled beside the car.
"What's going on?" the officer asked.
"I was just goofing," the white-face driver admitted.
He got a stern lecture from the police officer and was allowed to get his way at a much slower pace.
Later, some time after midnight, firecrackers were being thrown from an apartment house on East Mt. Vernon Street. Chief Hines checked the distrubance, but did not determine from which apartment the firecrackers were being thrown.
Three hours and 19 minutes after the arrival of the new year, Pulaski County welcomed its first new citizen of 1968. It was a boy, born at City Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Theodore.
