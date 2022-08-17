The 2022 high school football season kicks off tonight, and all three local teams will be on the road searching for win number one.
The Pulaski County Maroons -- coming off a 7-5 season -- will be heading to the mountains to take on a defending state champion, while the Southwestern Warriors will be heading to Berea to face a former assistant coach.
The Somerset Briar Jumpers meanwhile are the only one of the three local football teams that will be opening up in a bowl game, at Lincoln County High School.
Simply put, high school football is upon us.
Pulaski County at Belfry
Tonight will mark the third consecutive year the Maroons and Pirates have opened up the season against each other, in what has turned into a very good rivalry between two storied football programs.
The Pirates -- the defending Class AAA state champions -- are no doubt still smarting over the way their season began last season at Pulaski County which kicked off the '21 campaign.
The Maroons dump-trucked Belfry by a final count of 55-13 in last year's opener for both clubs, and Pulaski County made it look very easy.
Coach Philip Haywood's club began the season with five consecutive losses last season, but managed to win nine of its last 10 games, which culminated with a 33-28 victory over Paducah Tilghman in the Class AAA state title game at Kroger Field.
On that Belfry team from a year ago was running back Isaac Dixon, who was named to every All-State Football Team there is, rushing for 1,986 yards and 29 touchdowns.
He's gone due to graduation, but Pulaski County head coach Johnny Hines is quick to point out, that while the Pirates lost several key seniors from that team a year ago, Belfry, well, is still Belfry.
"They (Pirates) have won several state championships over the years, and they've won them all with different players," pointed out Hines.
"I mean it's not like it's the same guys winning state championships year after year," continued the PC head coach. "Yes, Isaac Dixon was a great player last year, and they had other good seniors that graduated off of that team. However, the players they still have are Belfry football players, and that's what you get when you go against them. This is as tough of a season opener as we could possibly have."
Of course PC has its own fair share of outstanding football players, led by quarterback Brycen Dugger, along with All-Staters Chandler Godby and Layton Abbott.
Godby had a monster junior season in 2021, hauling in 70 catches last year for 1,008 yards and 14 touchdowns. Abbott meanwhile is a tackling machine, registering 116 tackles last season in leading the Maroons in that category.
And, PC has a ton of experience coming back this year, with a total of 17 starters returning.
The one sour note is another All-State player -- senior wide out Barek Williams -- is out with an elbow injury. But at PC, it's the next man up, and Hines says his club is ready to go and get 2022 kick started with a big-time win on the road.
"It's football time here at Pulaski County, and that gets everybody in maroon and white fired up," stated the Maroon coach. "It's exciting, and we're ready to get started."
"It's a tough way to start, playing a defending state champion on the road, and playing against a football team that you know has had this game circled on the schedule for months," Hines added. "It's a tough way to open the season, and we'll get a good look at where the holes in the boat are as they say, and find out what areas we need to work on. It's a tough opener, but I think we'll be ready for it."
Kickoff for tonight's Pulaski County at Belfry game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Southwestern at Madison Southern
The Warriors kick off the season tonight in Berea at Madison Southern, and Jason Foley and crew will be going up against his former assistant coach in Mark Payne, who makes his debut tonight as the Eagles new head coach.
The Warriors are coming into '22 fresh off an 11-2 season, finishing as district champions, and regional runner-up to Frederick Douglass last year.
All-World running back Giddeon Brainard is gone due to graduation, but there's still plenty of firepower in the Warrior backfield.
Senior Tanner Wright is coming off a very good '21 campaign -- one that saw him lead Southwestern with 1,083 yards on the ground, to go along with 11 touchdowns.
Christian Walden -- a junior -- is coming off a 550-yard rushing season last year, with seven TD's, so the Warriors running game figures to be strong again this season.
Quarterback Collin Burton is also back this year, and one of his favorite targets -- Maison Hibbard -- is back for his senior year. Hibbard is a great athlete -- a player that can play any position in the backfield -- quarterback, running back, or wide receiver.
Defensively, the Warriors last plenty of talent from last year's squad, but the one thing Southwestern has proven during the Foley era in three seasons, is the simple fact the Warriors are not going anywhere.
This is a football program that under Foley -- has won three consecutive district championships, and finished as regional runner-up in those same three seasons.
Is this the year the Warriors can get over the hump and win a regional crown? Only time will tell. We'll start getting the answer to that question beginning tonight in Berea.
Kickoff for tonight's contest at Madison Southern is set for 7:30 p.m.
Somerset vs. Garrard County at Lincoln County
The Somerset Briar Jumpers -- coming off a disappointing 2-9 season last year -- come into 2022 looking for bigger and better things.
And, Robbie Lucas and crew will get its first test tonight facing Garrard County in the annual Death Valley Bowl at Lincoln County High School.
Like Somerset, the Golden Lions had a losing season last year at 5-7, but Spencer Crutchfield's club comes into this season with high hopes.
Somerset meanwhile comes into the year with two viable options at quarterback, in senior Josh Gross and sophomore Josh Bruner.
Both players showed glimpses of potential last season for Somerset, but both had trouble turning over the football as well.
Gross threw for 744 yards in '21, to go along with two touchdowns, but he was picked off 11 times.
Bruner meanwhile threw for 518 yards and tallied five TD passes, but he was intercepted seven times.
A huge key for Somerset this year is to get solid play from that QB position, and protecting the football, and not turning it over is a must for the Briar Jumpers.
Of course a solid run game will help the quarterback out immensely, and Somerset has that in junior Guy Bailey.
Bailey led the Briar Jumpers last season with 1,140 yards rushing, and 11 touchdowns. Bailey's ability as a hard-nosed runner will no doubt help the Somerset rushing attack, and take some pressure off of the quarterback.
Leading receiver Hayden Dick -- a senior -- is also back for Somerset. Dick tallied 382 yards receiving last year to go along with a pair of TD catches.
Somerset is a football program less than three years removed from a Class AA state championship. No doubt, Robbie Lucas and crew are working toward getting the Briar Jumpers back on the winning side of the ledger in 2022.
Kickoff for tonight's first game of the Death Valley Bowl between the Briar Jumpers and the Golden Lions will begin at 6 p.m. from Lincoln County High School.
