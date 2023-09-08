Do you know what happened when school officials in Colorado Springs, Colo., decided to tread on a 12-year-old student who had a patriotic patch on his backpack?
Certainly you ought to know; the story made news last week and a video of it was viewed millions of times on social media. The episode was the latest flare-up on the culture war front lines; it highlighted the clash of values that has galvanized so many parents around the country into opposing what they regard as disrespect from “woke” school board members and administrators.
Whether you’re familiar with the story or don’t know the first thing about it most likely depends on where you get your news from.
If your main sources of information include newspapers, networks, and websites with a conservative or libertarian bent — National Review, Fox News, the New York Post, Reason, Washington Examiner, The New York Sun — then you are likely to have come across an account of Jaiden Rodriguez, the boy who was banned from the Vanguard School, a public charter school, because of the Gadsden flag “Don’t Tread on Me” patch emblazoned on his backpack. All those media outlets carried stories on the incident, which was both newsworthy and infuriating.
The story rocketed to attention after Jaiden’s mother challenged her son’s punishment. She was told by the school’s director that the Gadsden flag, with its famous image of a coiled rattlesnake, was prohibited “due to its origins with slavery and slave trade,” which made it “disruptive to the classroom environment.”
In fact, the Gadsden flag doesn’t celebrate slavery. It was born during the American Revolution and was an emblem of the colonies’ resistance to British tyranny. The flag was designed in 1775 by Christopher Gadsden, a representative from South Carolina to the Continental Congress who was a brigadier general during the war. He provided it to Commodore Esek Hopkins, the commander-in-chief of the Continental Navy, who flew it from the mainmast of his flagship, the USS Alfred. The emblem became an instant classic. Benjamin Franklin described the rattlesnake as “an emblem of vigilance” and adapted his own version, in which the snake was severed into 13 segments with the slogan: “Join, or Die.”
The Gadsden flag has been an American icon for nearly 2½ centuries. In 1975, a very similar image — it depicted a snake extended on a field of 13 red and white stripes, above the motto “Don’t Tread On Me” — was revived as the official Navy Jack and flown by every commissioned naval vessel during the Bicentennial year. It was later revived again after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The flag has been honored on a 6¢ US postage stamp, issued July 4, 1968.
So when Jaiden and his mother were told by school officials that the flag patch on his backpack stood for slavery, the pushback was widespread and fervent. Within days, Colorado’s Democratic Governor Jared Polis had weighed in to set school officials straight. “The Gadsden flag is a proud symbol of the American revolution,” he tweeted,
It is true that the flag has over the years sometimes been appropriated by groups with their own political agenda, from antitax Tea Party activists to LGBTQ self-defense advocates. Some rioters carried the Gadsden flag into the US Capitol during the mob action on Jan. 6, 2021. The flag is also available as a specialty license plate in a dozen states, and a bill introduced in Iowa would make that state the 13th.
Eventually, the Vanguard School reversed its punishment. It sent Jaiden’s family a letter acknowledging “the historical significance of the Gadsden flag and its place in history,” promising its “support of these American principles” and permitting the 12-year-old to return to class. No doubt the rebuke from the state’s governor helped school administrators see the light, along with a detailed letter from lawyers at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, who explained that under well-established First Amendment jurisprudence, Jaiden’s patch may not be censored.
As mentioned, this story got a lot of media attention, but only in certain quarters of the media. When I checked to find out how “mainstream” news outlets covered the incident, I mostly found — nothing. According to their own embedded search functions, there was nothing in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the Globe, NPR, or the Los Angeles Times. Nothing in The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Oregonian, MSNBC, or The Guardian. I double-checked at the Nexis media database, with the same results.
I don’t suggest there is anything nefarious about the failure of so many media organizations to report on a story that generated so much interest. I am suggesting that, for the most part, it’s a mistake to believe that there is such a thing as “mainstream” American news media. There are news media that lean left and news media that lean right, and what one camp regards as newsworthy the other camp may not even notice — and vice versa. To one kind of journalist, a kid being drummed out of class because of a “Don’t Tread On Me” patch on his backpack is emblematic of the ideological closed-mindedness that has taken root in numerous public schools and it illuminates the cultural clashes over the meaning of American history. To another kind of journalist, it barely registers — certainly not the way it would register if a student were to get in trouble for sporting a “Black Lives Matter” patch or a rainbow flag.
What is true in other areas of life is true of newsrooms: Once a consensus takes hold, it tends to reinforce itself and to downplay whatever undermines that consensus. When a common view is prevalent, it shapes not only how a story is covered but whether it gets covered in the first place. To some extent that was always the case, but it is much worse today, when journalism is as polarized as the rest of society and newspapers depend for more and more of their revenue on subscribers willing to pay for coverage they like. Reporters, editors, and publishers are now in the business of providing content to like-minded people. Stories their subscribers don’t care about — or don’t wish to know about — are stories that don’t get published.
For all the talk of “diversity” in media circles, what most news organizations provide is uniformity: conservative uniformity in those that tilt right, progressive uniformity in the larger number that tilt left. The only way to be informed is to keep up with news from both sides. When all your information comes from people who agree with each other, you never know what you’re missing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.