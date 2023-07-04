This time, it’s the years and the mileage.
I’ve been trying to gather my thoughts on the new Indiana Jones movie. I watched it three times on Opening Day, so you know already that I must’ve thought it was ok. I’m happy to say I thought it was more than ok. Happy and relieved. I had seen “critic” after “critic” tear this thing apart over and over again on YouTube. I stayed as spoiler free as possible but there was a lot of negativity associated with this movie. And as I watched it and watched it again and again, it started to dawn on me why so many people were hating on this.
They want to be cool. They want to be relevant. They want to feel important. Finding negativity in this world is pretty easy to do. As Yoda says it’s the quick and easy path. If I was miserable, the first thing I’d want to do is make others as miserable as I am. I would want to bring people down to my level. So I would take pleasure in seeing things fail. I think that’s what has happened to us now that we’ve become comfortable with complaining about everything from behind our keyboards.
It’s easy to complain about something. It’s difficult to actually get out there and do something worthy enough to warrant complaints. Anytime I see negative people complaining about this or that, I often wonder what they’ve done themselves to make the world a better place. I’m also reminded of Teddy Roosevelt’s quote, “The Man in the Arena.”
“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena.”
Once you get past the wannabe critics and their objections to an 80-year-old Harrison Ford playing a 70-year-old Indiana Jones, you discover what is arguably one of the most beautiful films I’ve seen in years. Oh it has the usual, of course. There’s Nazis. There’s chases. There’s the hat and the whip and the cliffhangers. But this time, more than I think we’ve ever seen in one of these movies, there is a lot of heart. And in a couple of scenes it was like Mola Ram himself ripping mine right out of my chest.
This is our hero at the end of his journey. As much as he rode into the sunset at the end of “Last Crusade,” this movie is the actual sunset.
I’ve cried in every showtime I went to. I’ll cry some more. Not only am I saying goodbye to my hero, I’m saying goodbye to the one person I’ve always connected my hero to… my father. I miss my Dad every single day. But I get to listen to his voicemail he left me. I get to look at pictures of me and him. I get to visit Dad in my heart all the time. I’ve spent a long time saying goodbye to my father and this movie helps me process that grief a little bit more.
The last thing I showed my Dad on his deathbed was the scene of Indy and his father and friends riding off into the sunset. Dad would pass away a few hours later. But in that last moment I got with him, I got to tell him it was ok to let go. That’s what “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is all about… letting go.
With my review of this new adventure, I’m doing the same now. My journey with this character is now over. I’ll get to revisit all the old adventures but it’s time for me to make all new adventures for myself. I know I have a novel in me I haven’t written yet. I know I have a children’s book I want to write. I might grab my hat and do some traveling myself finally.
If I live to be 90 I’ve already lived half of my life. It’s been a full life already. But I’ve spent a lot of it chasing adventures in the movies. As comfortable as that’s been, that was never my destiny. As I was leaving the theater the other night with a huge grin on my face, I knew my new adventures were just beginning. I grabbed my hat, and I drove off into the night, not knowing what tomorrow may bring, but knowing full well I’ll be making it up as I go…
