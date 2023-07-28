It’s a tale as old as time: A group of youngsters giving back to their community by sharing the love of reading and literacy.
Members of Girl Scout Troop 2983 banded together to bring their love of books to those who might not have great access to them, creating six Little Free Libraries to be found around Pulaski.
These new library boxes are found near the Readers to Leaders Story Book Trails that have popped up around the county.
The Girl Scout troop installed boxes last year at Firebrook Park, Eubank Park and Cole Park. They added three more this year at Woodstock, White Lily and Fischer Fun Park 2 in downtown Somerset.
The libraries are wooden boxes, shelters for stories that the community can exchange as they like.
Girl Scout Troop Leader Amber Frye said the hope was for the libraries to become “sustainable,” meaning those who participate follow a “take a book, leave a book” system.
“I feel like it’s going to be a hit, and it’s such a good legacy for the girls to have,” Frye said. “We’re really excited for them.”
The first three libraries were funded through the troops’ sales of Girl Scout Cookies – those famous treats that serve as a fundraising opportunity for troops across the nation.
Frye said the local troop sold more than $30,000 in cookies last year, and the proceeds went towards creating Snoopy-themed libraries at the first three locations.
The girls bought kits that they then put together to create the libraries.
“They did all the painting and prepping, and, of course, they did the installing,” Frye said.
“We purchased our units that were barely pre-made,” she said. “All they had to do was some drilling to attach them, because everything came separated.
The scouts also had to paint and weatherproof the units as well, Frye said.
On top of that, the girls held a book drive where they collected more than 3,000 books to use as the seeds to grown the libraries.
That community service project went towards earning the girls their Bronze and Silver awards.
According to the official Girl Scouts website, the Bronze Award is given to juniors who team up with other girls to make a difference in their towns. Cadettes earn their Silver Awards by researching an issue, making a plan to address it and taking action to improve their communities.
“It’s all a build up to each girl hopefully going on to achieve the Gold Award, which is equal to that of an Eagle Scout for Boy Scouts,” Frye said. “It’s many hours, and a lot of time and a lot of thought put into what is important to you and helping your community. … [The girls] are very passionate about helping the community.”
Even with their their awards already received, the girls found the opportunity to extend the project by partnering with the Pulaski County Community Early Childhood Council.
Frye said the council provided the funding to put up the other three libraries – floral-themed ones for White Lily and Woodstock, and a box that matched the colors of the City of Somerset’s logo at Fischer Fun Park 2.
Christie Adams with the Early Childhood Council explained that they were pleased to partner with the troop.
“Our grant funds, provided by the Governor’s Office of Early Childhood, are purposed to improve the quality of life for all children birth to age 5 in Pulaski County through initiatives on early care, school readiness and strengthening families, Adams said. “The lending libraries fit into this goal perfectly. Having books in the home has been shown to increase literacy and the love of reading. In addition, it provides another way for family members to engage with each other.”
While the books provided by the Council focus on the ages of birth to 5 years, Adams and Frye both said the libraries themselves will provide books for a variety of ages – children and adults alike.
Adams added, “We so appreciate the partnership with the Girl Scouts as they have volunteered at some of our events. They are learning leadership and life skills as Girl Scouts and we value our collaboration. To follow the events of the Council, please go to the Pulaski County Community Early Childhood Council facebook page. Events should begin around September and continue through June.”
Frye said that Adams and the council also helped out by bringing hundreds of books to get the libraries off the ground. In one case, Adams' book delivery was right on time, as the library in question was in need of being restocked – much faster than they expected it to be.
Frye said that the Scouts had finished putting in books for the Fischer Fun Park library, adding 50 books in on Monday evening. When Frye asked Adams if she had more to spare, Adams brought the books out around 2 p.m. the very next day, and told Frye that by then there were only seven left in the hutch.
While the libraries have been strategically placed close to the Readers to Leaders Story Book Trails, the Girl Scout project is not affiliated with the Leadership Lake Cumberland Class of 2020, which created the trails.
That Leadership Lake Cumberland class was held through the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.
One of the Readers to Leaders organizers, Jessica Carlton, expressed joy that their project spurred on the creativity of the Girl Scout troop.
“We feel that their project is a great complement to Readers to Leaders Story Book Trails at the local parks,” Carlton said. “They give families a chance to pick a book to read or donate books so other children and families can enjoy reading. That is the ultimate goal – to get kids excited about reading.”
The members of the Girl Scout troop are: Naomi Crockett, Rae Ann Bersaglia, Madison Haynes, Jo Jo Roberts, Aza New, Macy Brummett, Madeline Frye, Allie Woods, River Richardson, Desirae Ball, Miracle Shelton and Madison Winks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.