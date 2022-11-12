These days, Armistice Day is known as Veterans Day — and while many people today bemoan the lack of pomp and circumstance surrounding the holiday, the toned-down level of interest has apparently been a problem for several decades.
While Veterans Day may be overlooked at times, the approaching major holidays – Thanksgiving and Christmas – have no trouble gaining the spotlight, both now and 70 years ago, as stores and bakeries were already promoting their holiday sales.
Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County this week in 1952, from the pages of the Nov. 13, 1952, Somerset Journal.
Armistice Day Quiet
Armistice Day, which was once celebrated here with parades and special exercises, was hardly noticed Tuesday. Only the banks and federal offices, including the post office, were closed for the holiday. Armistice Day of 1952 marked the 34th anniversary of the surrender of Germany and the Central Powers to the Allies in 1918 in World War I.
County Nabs Drunks
County officers arrested 10 persons Saturday night on charges of drunkenness. All entered pleas of guilty in County Court and were fined.
Man, Wife Get 10 Days in Jail for Delinquency
(A local husband and wife,) charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, were convicted in County Court this morning and each given a 10-day jail sentence. They failed to send their children to school it was stated. (The husband) was sent to jail to start serving his sentence immediately. (The wife) will begin her term when he is released from jail.
Academy Elects
Dr. R.N. McLeod
The American Academy of Pediatrics today announced the election of Dr. Robert Nall McLeod, of Somerset, Ky., to fellowship in the Academy. … About thirty-five hundred outstanding pediatricians in this country, Canada and Latin America are Fellows in the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Turpin Coming Home
M/Sgt. Forrest C. Turpin has notified Mrs. Turpin that he is en route home from Korea. Sgt. Turpin, who has been in the air force eleven years, has been in Korea one year. Before going to Korea, he was stationed at Standiford Field, Louisville. Mrs. Turpin and daughter Emily Ann have been with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.D. Laugherty, during his absence.
In Louisville for Convention
Mr. and Mrs. James F. Prather, Jr., Mr. and Mrs. Victor Sams, Mr. and Mrs. John Murphy Parker, Mrs. E.A. Jarvis, James McClung and Homer Losey attended the State Convention of Insurance Agencies in Louisville the first of the week.
Somerset High Picks Officers in Election
Class officers elected at Somerset High School this year are:
Seniors — Harry Lee Conley, president; Phillip McIntosh, vice president; Dolores Phillippi, secretary, and Pam Dexheimer, treasurer.
Juniors — Joe Graybeal, president; Donald Tarter, vice president; Margaret Blaine Neikirk, secretary, and Miriam Holmes, treasurer.
Sophomores — John Jones, president; Mollie Dean, vice president, and Tommie Russell, treasurer.
Freshmen — A.R. Bray, president; Phyllis Lair, vice president; Phillip Maguire, secretary, and Ed Adams, treasurer.
Dance at
Country Club
There will be a Thanksgiving Eve Dance at the Country Club, Wednesday night, Nov. 26, at 9:00 o’clock. There will be orchestra music and dance prizes will be awarded.
Marriages and Deaths
Hord-Sadler Wedding
Miss Inette Hord, attractive daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Sam J. Hord, and Cpl. Charles Sadler of Fort Knox, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Sadler were married Saturday, Nov. 1, at Jamestown. The bride chose for her wedding a dress of pale blue faille with navy blue accessories. She is a graduate of Somerset High School. The groom attended Somerset High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1930 and spent nineteen months in Japan and Korea. He returned to the states in July and is stationed at Fort Knox. The young couple are making their home near Fort Knox.
Nunnelley Death
William H. Nunnelley, 63, popular employee of the Southern Railway’s Ferguson Shops, suffered a heart attack at the shops shortly after he went to work Monday morning. He was taken to the Somerset City Hospital and died a few minutes after he had been admitted. … The son of Willis Green and Perlina Gragg Nunnelley, he was born on the Rush Branch Road near Somerset March 16, 1889. He spent his entire life in this community, and had been employed at the Ferguson Shops as a machinist helper for many years. He was a conscientious worker and was held in the highest esteem by his employer and associates. He was twice married. He and Miss Juey Gregory were married Oct. 8, 1905, in Winfield, Tenn. On Nov. 24, 1938, he and Miss Jennie Vaught were married in Danville. He was a considerate neighbor and will be remembered by his family and friends for his many acts of kindness and generosity. … Funeral services were held Wednesday afternoon at the First Methodist Church with the Rev. Walter Jones and the Rev. J.T. Harmon officiating. Burial was in the City Cemetery. Surviving are his wife, Mrs. Jennie Nunnelley; the following children, Mrs. W. Waddell, Norwood, Ohio, Lloyd and James Nunnelley, Elmwood, Ohio, Charles Nunnelley, Carthage, Ohio, Mrs. Ned Godby, Science Hill, and a foster daughter, Drusilla Jean Hall.
This Week in Sports
A Note from Acting Editor Kyle Whitehead: Last Saturday in Lexington I saw a good football game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Tulane. … One of the highlights of the game was the playing of Somerset’s own Ray Correll. He made tackles that stopped the Green Wave more than once in dangerous territory. I don’t know Ray personally, but I can tell you he’s mighty well established in the hearts of Kentucky football followers.
Advertisements
-Hughes Department Store invites customers to “see the toys that Christmas dreams are made of” at “thrilling low, low prices.”
-The Union Supply Company, 217 East Mt. Vernon Street, is another popular Christmas shopping spot, with a Lone Ranger holster set for 77 cents, a 16” tall Saucy Walker Doll for $9.95, and a Lionel 3-car freight train for $29.95.
-Southern Mercantile Co., on Fountain Square, has shoes from $1.00 to $3.69.
-Myrtlewood Farm on Stanford Road is taking orders for Thanksgiving turkeys.
-Shoppers are invited to head to the Pulaski Bakery, 210 East Mt. Vernon Street, for Thanksgiving cakes and pies.
-Dr. E.J. Howson, chiropractor, makes house calls day and night.
Classifieds
-FOR SALE — I have just closed a contract with William Hargis and his mother to sell their home at 110 College St., better known as the late A.J. Hargis property. This is one of the best located pieces of property to be offered for sale here in Somerset. Ky. There is a five-room apartment renting for $16 a week, a four-room apartment renting for $14 a week, and a two-room apartment renting for $12 a week. This house is in A-1 condition and is located on a corner lot.
-FOR RENT — Four room downstairs apartment, $35 a month; Four room upstairs apartment, partly furnished, $35 a month. 416 E. Mt. Vernon St.
