Two Pulaskians have been selected for the 2020 Leadership Kentucky Class.
Michelle Allen, executive director for the Somerset-Pulaski County Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Richard Taylor, executive vice president at the Center for Rural Development, are two of the 45 participants selected from around the state.
“I am honored to be selected for this esteemed program and to be able to represent Somerset and Pulaski County in a leadership capacity,” Allen said. “I am eager to learn, network with others, and bring back valuable information we can use to make our community stronger.”
Allen became executive director for the visitors bureau in April, 2018. Before that, she was the Campus Coordinator and Regional Outreach Agent for Eastern Kentucky University and part of Congressman Hal Rogers’ Tour Southern and Eastern Kentucky (TOUR SEKY) initiative, where she oversaw marketing and economic education for 47 counties.
She received a bachelor’s degree in broadcasting/communications from Eastern Kentucky University in 2000, and earned a Tourism Marketing Professional certificate from South East Tourism Society’s Marketing College at the University of North Georgia in 2005.
Among her current positions, Allen is the Smith Travel Report Coordinator for the Kentucky Association of CVB’s (KACVB), is an active member of the Kentucky Tourism Industry Association (KTIA), and has received her certification as a Kentucky Tourism Professional from KTIA. She is vice-chair for Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA), has served on the Citizen National Bank Economic Advisory Committee, is a committee member for the Kentucky Southern Shorelines, and is a Somerset-Pulaski Chamber member.
Taylor, the other Leadership Kentucky 2020 class member from Pulaski, said about being chosen, “I am thrilled to be a part of such a long standing and successful program. I look forward to the educational experience and aspire to use this experience to connect with other executives and help lead Kentucky into the future.”
Taylor has 29 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, with in-depth knowledge in network engineering; design and control; routing and switching; and fiber optic transport.
He is also a leader at the Center for Rural Development “who helps deliver seamless operations and high quality programs,” according to his biography.
Leadership Kentucky consists of seven three-day sessions where class members gain insight on different aspects of the state, such as its challenges, opportunities and resources.
This year, the program will meet virtually June, then in different cities throughout the state for the rest of the year, such as Bowling Green, Pikeville and Lexington.
Session topics cover business and economic development; arts and tourism; natural resources and the environment; education and healthcare; agriculture; social issues; and government.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.