In today’s world the term “transparency” has greatly expanded from its original connotation. It previously referred to something that allowed light to shine through it, so that it was possible to see what was behind it.
It now, however, is used more figuratively and refers to a principle that has been applied to businesses, government, science, the church, and a host of other entities. It now signifies operating in a manner that emphasizes being open, forthcoming, and accountable. Being transparent refers to a condition, in which there is no attempt to hide something from others.
When the term “transparency” is Googled, it now yields about 17.7 billion results, which describe how efforts to be transparent are being exercised in research, journalism, non-profit organizations, governmental operations, corporations, advertising, religious and educational institutions, decision-making activities, criminal justice operations, the distribution of wealth, conflicts of interest, and even supply chains.
Roy Suddaby from the University of Victoria and Rajat Panwa from Oregon State University have said that secrecy prevailed for over 200 years and now, “The new era of transparency — or hyper-transparency — has arrived with heightened societal expectations of what transparency might achieve in both public and private organizations.”
Transparency typically stands in opposition to secrecy, in which information and data are hidden or hoarded. Rationalizations for secrecy frequently hinge on matters involving privacy, confidentiality, competition, or security.
The benefits of transparency include reducing corruption, while increasing accountability and credibility. The research is somewhat equivocal in regards to whether transparency increases trust in a particular entity. This may be because some organizations may adopt the appearance of transparency as a cynical strategy to try to gain the trust of others, and others may only allow a minimal level of transparency because they are legally obligated to do so.
Potential drawbacks of transparency are that it may inhibit free and open discussion and at times may violate individuals’ rights to privacy. Transparency can also be time-consuming and expensive. Research has shown that smaller and poorer hospitals in rural areas were less likely to be compliant with governmental mandates for price transparency for hospital charges.
Many businesses have adopted transparency policies to improve morale, increase productivity, and help foster a sense of psychological safety. Business blogger Emma Cullen says, “A transparent workplace promotes a two-way conversation between employees and management and openly and honestly discusses matters pertaining to business performance, goals, objectives, and more.”
Radical transparency is a business approach in which almost all decision-making is carried out publicly and the documentation for the process is available to everyone. While this may have a number of advantages, critics have expressed concerns about security issues and potential difficulties with using this approach in highly competitive markets. Pragmatically, most businesses seek to attain a workable balance between transparency and secrecy.
In regard to transparency in religious institutions, Msgr. Martin Schlag, from the Pontifical University of Santa Croce, says, “Transparency is not only a central principle of business ethics, but is crucial for the Church, because the Church is essentially a truth-telling institution.” He believes that transparency reflects the virtue of truthfulness. He argues that the church must always tell the truth, even if it reveals unpleasantness, and it must continually seek forgiveness for past failures to be transparent. He believes transparency extends to financial matters. To be credible, the church must provide detailed written accounts of all income generated, its sources, and complete descriptions of all expenditures.
Transparency in regard to governmental activities is perhaps one of the most frequently studied areas of behavioral transparency. Maria Cucciniello from Bocconi University and her colleagues reviewed 25 years of transparency research that focused on governmental entities. They concluded that “transparency is effective at achieving certain outcomes, such as increasing participation, improving financial management, and reducing corruption.” It, is, however, less effective at “engendering trust in and legitimacy of government”.
When my wife Diane and I lived in Florida we frequently heard people talking about the Sunshine Law. Florida’s Government-in-the-Sunshine statute gives citizens the right of access to local and state governmental proceedings and it applies to any gathering of two or more members of the same board to discuss any matter that may foreseeably come before that board for action. Federal meetings are not covered and there are a number of other exceptions.
Indiana has a similar statute called the Open Door Law. It requires that state and local governmental meetings must be open to the public and have a 48-hour notice. Notices have to be published in newspapers and posted. A meeting is defined as when a majority of elected members of the governing body assemble for the purpose of taking official action.
Not-for-profit corporations, like the ones I worked for in the past, had similar rules regarding the meetings of its governing board. Although private deliberations were allowed for a number of areas, (lawsuits, compensation, personnel issues, and confidential records reviews) these executive sessions had to be announced in advance and no official actions could take place during them.
In 2021 researchers from Villanova University and the University of Wisconsin studied over 14,000 diverse not-for-profit organizations. They found that organizations with stronger governance, better performance, and more professional staff were associated with a greater degree of transparency. Transparency was also linked to increased potential for contributions from funders and was perceived as an added value of the organization by its constituents.
Occasionally transparency is confused with excessive self-disclosure. Transparency does not, however, mean revealing every thought, fear, or ill-conceived notion that a individual or organization might have. Instead it is an attempt to treat stakeholders with respect and consideration by sharing information and power, whether they be citizens, residents, customers, employees, or parishioners. Transparency has been called “the currency of leadership” and the “foundation of democracy”.
Terry L. Stawar, Ed.D., lives in Jeffersonville and teaches psychology at Ivy Tech Community College.
