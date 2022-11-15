Anthem is squeezing subspecialists “out of network” in vast areas of Kentucky.
For example: Anthem has under-reimbursed Kentucky Breast Care for several years, yet KBC is the only facility in this region with an actual Breast Radiologist Sub-Specialist.
As NBC Nightly News reported on October 25th, 2022, having a Breast Fellowship-Trained Radiologist read your mammogram can be difference between life and death. Anthem’s repeated actions demonstrate that it recognizes “no difference” between a Breast Fellowship-Trained subspecialist versus a General Radiologist (who may have zero experience in reading mammograms).
Despite over 1,200 letters of protest from patients to KY Anthem’s President, Mr. Kennan Wethington, he repeatedly chose to continue under-reimbursing and has forced KBC out of network.
Many patients wonder why Anthem’s management would deny access to subspecialist care over a vast geographical area, especially considering that KBC is an outpatient clinic with less costs than hospital services (which, even though more expensive… may not have Breast Fellowship-Trained Radiologists on staff).
You can learn more about Kentucky Breast Care by visiting www.KentuckyBreastCare.com or find them on Facebook- where the NBC videos and other information is available. To schedule an appointment, call 606-219-4184.
Andrea Woodroof, M.D.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.