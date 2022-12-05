Wallace leads No. 19 Kentucky past Michigan 73-69 in London
LONDON (AP) — John Calipari said Kentucky was lucky to beat Michigan in London after missing free throws down the stretch.
Cason Wallace had no trouble from behind the arc, hitting a key 3-pointer to help seal the 19th-ranked Wildcats' 73-69 win Sunday at the O2 Arena in a showcase of two marquee American college sports teams.
Kentucky was 10 of 20 from the line and figures to practice its foul shots plenty in the coming days. First, Calipari is hoping to get some shuteye.
“I haven't slept for three days. I’m up all night right now,” Kentucky's coach said after the first regular-season game in Europe for both teams. “I’m worried about our guys going back, but it was a great experience.”
Burrow, Bengals beat Chiefs for 3rd straight time, 27-24
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Samaje Perine rushed for a season-high 106 yards and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday in their first meeting since the Bengals prevailed in last season’s AFC championship game.
Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs lost their chance to avenge two losses to Burrow and Cincinnati last season. The Bengals beat the Chiefs last Jan. 2 to clinch the AFC North title, then won four weeks later in overtime to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years.
CFP: Georgia vs Ohio St in Peach; Michigan vs TCU in Fiesta
For this college football season, the BCS probably would have been fine.
Two days after the College Football Playoff announced it is expanding to 12 teams, the field of four to determine this season’s national champion included two schools that did not even win their conferences.
Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State were selected Sunday for the playoff, giving the Big Ten multiple programs in the four-team field for the first time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.