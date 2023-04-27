WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Representative Hal Rogers voted for the Limit, Save, Grow Act (H.R. 2811), a debt-limit package that cuts spending by more than $4.5 trillion over the next decade and keeps the federal government running.
"Raising the debt ceiling is never the path we want to take, but we must make good on what we owe. The Limit, Save, Grow Act, does exactly what it describes; it limits federal spending, saves taxpayer dollars, and grows the economy. Those are three things that we would like to discuss further with President Biden, if he would come to the negotiation table," said Congressman Rogers.
"If we don't take action, the United States will default on our debt - a penalty that America can avoid with responsible leadership and wisdom in governance. House Republicans stepped up to the task to carefully craft this plan, which will cut back wasteful spending and rein in irresponsible programs to the tune of roughly $4.5 trillion. Still yet, President Biden refuses to budge," said Congressman Rogers. "Working families can't keep up with higher costs at the grocery store, the gas pump and utility bills. That's why voters put fiscal conservatives back in charge of the House, because they know we can't continue to blindly spend our grandchildren's future into the hands of communist China."
House Republicans noted some of the federal waste, which included $80 billion to send an IRS army of agents into our communities to target hard-working Americans and business owners, more than $400 billion for Green New Deal initiatives that will drive up energy rates, along with millions for a new sports complex, a golf course, a ski slope, a luxury hotel, and much more.
The bill passed the House and now moves to the Senate for consideration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.