WASHINGTON, DC -- On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Parents Bill of Rights Act (H.R. 5), protecting the right of parents to be involved in their child's education.
"The Parents Bill of Rights sets the standard for better communication between schools and parents, and it protects parents who peacefully raise concerns with school leaders without fear of retaliation," said Congressman Rogers, Dean of the House. "We need to strengthen the family unit and encourage parents to be more involved in their child's education, especially in light of the Biden Administration's efforts to promote socialism and its woke agenda with taxpayer dollars in the classroom."
The Parents Bill of Rights clarifies that parents have a right to know what is happening in their child’s school and maintain the right to make decisions about their child’s education. This bill ensures five commonsense principles are met by our schools:
1. Parents have the right to know what's being taught;
2. Parents have the right to be heard;
3. Parents have the right to see the school budget and spending;
4. Parents have the right to protect their child’s privacy; and
5. Parents have the right to be updated on any violent activity at school.
To protect these rights, the Parents Bill of Rights Act also includes critical amendments to several existing laws.
The legislation now moves on to the U.S. Senate for consideration.
