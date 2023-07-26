Carlos, a UPS worker in Manhattan, delivers packages on his daily rounds on July 24, 2023 in New York City. UPS workers will go back to the bargaining table on Tuesday as they try to come to an agreement with UPS management over a new labor contract before walking off the job in a strike on August 1st. The Teamsters union represents some 340,000 workers at UPS, the nation’s largest package carrier. Among other things, workers are asking for new heat-safety protections, including bringing air conditioning to its brown delivery trucks for the first time.