WASHINGTON, DC – Today, bipartisan resolutions in recognition of the 50th Anniversary of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were introduced the U.S House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate to highlight the remarkable impact that the federal agency has made on the nation’s pervasive drug epidemic. The congressional resolution was led in the House by Commerce, Justice and Science (CJS) Subcommittee Chairman Hal Rogers (R-KY) and Ranking Member Matt Cartwright (D-PA).
Fifty years ago, Congress established the DEA to coordinate and enforce the Controlled Substances Act and bring justice to transnational drug trafficking organizations and dangerous criminals. The DEA employs more than 10,000 people, including 3,000 task force officers that partner with state and local law enforcement agencies across the country.
“Some of the nation’s most dangerous and prolific criminals have been brought to justice by the DEA. Task force agents risk their lives every day to shut down these pervasive operations and stop them from infiltrating our communities with deadly substances, like fentanyl. We applaud their great courage and fortitude as they continue to lead the charge against the drug cartels,” said Chairman Rogers, cofounder of the bipartisan Congressional Caucus on Prescription Drug Abuse. “I’m honored to join Ranking Member Cartwright and our colleagues in the House and Senate to celebrate this milestone for our DEA heroes.”
The DEA has the largest international presence of any federal law enforcement agency with 93 foreign offices located in 69 countries, leading to the disruption or dismantling of hundreds of transnational criminal organizations around the world. In 2021, more than 107,000 Americans lost their lives to opioid overdoses, making the drug abuse epidemic the most significant threat to public health, public safety and national security.
The House Resolution pays tribute to the 69 employees and members of the agency’s task forces who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, as well as those who have been injured, and the 79 who have received the DEA Purple Heart Award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.