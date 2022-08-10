August 8th
- Marcus Floyd Smith, first-degree, first offense Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (greater or equal to 2 grams of Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Persistent Felony Offender I.
- James Eric Bess, 37, of Pine Knot, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Jeffrey Spencer Newell, 60, of Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear.
- Christopher T. Estill, 28, of Somerset, five counts of Failure to Appear.
- Gregory Alvin Willoughby, 56, of Covington, Failure to Appear.
- Marty Wayne Nicholas, 50, of Burnside, first-degree Wanton Endangerment, Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol-4th offense or Aggravating Circumstances.
- Fred C. Sutton, 79, of Somerset, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
- Jeremy Neal Young, 29, of Brontston, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- David Samuel Karter, 57, of Somerset; two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Mashal Alan Denham, 41, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Douglas Jesse Retzlaff, 30, of Monticello, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- James M. Allen, 33, of Somerset, first offense Trafficking in Marijuana (between 8 oz. and 5 lbs.); Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess.
August 9th
- Tonya Lee Hollis, 44, of Bronston, Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Donald Reed, 51, of Mount Vernon, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle); second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot)’ No Registration Receipt; No Registration Plates; Operation on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License; first offense Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance/Security; Improper Turning; Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle; Failure to Appear.
- Stacy D. Smith, 39, of Somerset, first-degree, first offense Trafficking in Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine Greater or Equal to 2 Grams); second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (on Foot); Resister Arrest; Giving Officer False Identifying Information.
- Susan Renee Raisor, 41, of Somerset; six counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
