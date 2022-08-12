August 10th
- Eric Daneil Nicholas, 49, of Somerset, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine Greater or Equal to 2 Grams).
- Angela M. Crook, 45, of Evansville, Indiana; second-degree Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument (Identifying).
- Timothy Lee Grundy, 48, of Somerset; two counts of first-degree, first offense Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine greater or equal to 2 grams); first-degree, first offense Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Cocaine Greater or Equal to 4 Grams); Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
- Michael L. Chancey, 48, of Smithfield, Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place-first and second offenses.
- Amanda L. Betlej, 42, of Harrodsburg; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- James M. Kiser, 57, of Russell Springs, No Charges Specified.
- Charlie A. Hamby, 34, Somerset, Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place (First and Second Offense); Possession of an Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in a Motor Vehicle.
- Crystal Rae Crank, 48, of Eubank, Murder, first offense Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle, first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (Aggravated Circumstances).
- Logan A. Miller, 30, of Stanford, third-degree Burglary.
August 11th
- Shawn Allen Kitchen, 32, of Campbellsville, third offense Operating a Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol.
- Matthew S. Fletcher, 30, of Stanford, first and second offesne Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place; Menacing; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Tessa Rae Brown, 19, of Lancaster, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excluding Alcohol), Possession of Marijuana.
- Daniel Lee Hatter, 19, of Waynesburg, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol), Possession of Marijuana.
- Madison Danielle Carman, 20, of Waynesburg, Rear Licesne Plate Not Illuminated, first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance.
- Rachel C. Bunton, 42, of Stanford, Failure to Appear, Rear License not Illuminated, Improper Display of Registration Plates, No Registration Plates, No Registration Receipt, License to Be in Possession, Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, first offense Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, Failure to Wear Seat Belts.
- Carl W. Colegrove, 40, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Christopher Lee Gilmore, 48, of Burnside, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Eric Daniel Nicholas, 49, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Jerry Lee Meece, 49, No Address Specified, first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
- Aaron Joseph Lynch, 38, of Somerset, two counts of Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Paul Jackson Banbruggen, 22, of Somerset, fourth-degree Domestic Violence Assault (Minor Injury); first-degree Strangulation.
- Randy Kay Cooper, 38, of Monticello, two counts of Failure to Appear.
- Joseph William Payton, 46, Somerset, No Charges Specified.
- Riedell Danny Joe, 23, of Monticello, No Charges Specified.
- Paul Ronald Cameron, 20, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
- Brittany Michelle Savage, 31, of Monticello, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
