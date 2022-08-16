August 15th
- Ervin R. Johnson, 32, of Nancy, Failure to Appear.
- James Paul Bedwell, 35, of Somerset, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
August 16th
- Bill Lawrence Wright, 54, of Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Tammie Lynn Borel, 40, of Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Tina Renee Broyles, 47, of Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Randy Lee Whitaker, 57, of Somerset, first and second offenses Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
- Chassity B. Silvers, 30, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
- Susan Renee Rush, 44, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Whitney M. Bailey, 25, of Richmond, Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
