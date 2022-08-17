August 16th

  • Brittney Rachelle Phelps, 32, of Eubank, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Amber D. Clements, 37, of Danville, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
  • Lisa Fisher Counts, 60, Waynesburg, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Ryan Michael Feltner, 32, Lexington, two counts of Serving Bench Warrant for Court.
  • Jacob Allan Jones, 23, Stearns, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence), Minor injury.
  • Robert M. Bishop, 53, of Crab Orchard, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
  • Ellis Lee Hargis, 49, of Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.

August 17th

  • Daniel Leo Watson, 43, of Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear.
  • Kordarion K. Thomas, 23, of Evergreen, AL; Speeding 14 Miles Per Hour over Limit; Careless Driving; first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle); first offense Trafficking in Marijuana (between 8 oz. and 5 lbs.); Tampering with Physical Evidence.
  • Michael Lee Adkins, 58, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
  • Honey Lee Sparks, 43, of Stanford, Failure to Appear.
  • Eugene Foster Higinbotham, 47, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
  • Courtney Megayl Carrender, 33, of Science Hill, No Charges Specified.
  • Ethan Penn, 32, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
  • Darrin Denney, 48, of Berea, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).

