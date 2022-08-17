August 16th
- Brittney Rachelle Phelps, 32, of Eubank, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Amber D. Clements, 37, of Danville, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Lisa Fisher Counts, 60, Waynesburg, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Ryan Michael Feltner, 32, Lexington, two counts of Serving Bench Warrant for Court.
- Jacob Allan Jones, 23, Stearns, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence), Minor injury.
- Robert M. Bishop, 53, of Crab Orchard, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Ellis Lee Hargis, 49, of Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
August 17th
- Daniel Leo Watson, 43, of Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear.
- Kordarion K. Thomas, 23, of Evergreen, AL; Speeding 14 Miles Per Hour over Limit; Careless Driving; first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle); first offense Trafficking in Marijuana (between 8 oz. and 5 lbs.); Tampering with Physical Evidence.
- Michael Lee Adkins, 58, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Honey Lee Sparks, 43, of Stanford, Failure to Appear.
- Eugene Foster Higinbotham, 47, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Courtney Megayl Carrender, 33, of Science Hill, No Charges Specified.
- Ethan Penn, 32, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
- Darrin Denney, 48, of Berea, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.