August 17th
- Matthew Wayne Campbell, 39, of Middletown, OH; third-degree Burglary; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition of Property, All Others.
- Aaron Michael-Cody O’Connor, 34, of Burnside, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence), Minor injury.
- Kristie Sue Shattuck, 49, of Louisville, Failure to Appear.
August 18th
- Joshua Darrell Ray Smith, 27, of Eubank, fourth-degree Dating Violence, Assault (Minor Injury).
- Timothy E. Hall, 37, of Waynesburg, Speeding 22 Miles Per Hour over Limit, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, No Motorcycle Operators License, Failure to Surrender Revoked Operators License, Display or Possession of Cancelled or Fictitious Operator’s License, Operating Vehicle with Expired Operator’s License, first offense Failure of Owner to maintain Required Insurance/Security, first offense Driving on DUI Suspended License, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines, Probation Violation (For Misdemeanor Offense).
- Amanda J. Brock, 30, of Hustonville, Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Theft of Identity of Another without Consent; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Joseph Hannibal Ross, 33, of Whitley City, two counts of Failure to Appear; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Jeremiah I. Faulkner, 40, of Somerset, first-degree, second offense Possession of a Controlled Substance-Heroin.
- Randi Danielle Allen, 36, of Somerset, three counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Justin Adams, 35, of Paris, KY; Failure to Appear.
