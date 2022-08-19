arrests

August 18th

  • Jamie N. Daly, 45, of Waynesburg; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
  • Junie Lee Holt, 45, of Covington, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); two counts of Failure to Appear; Serving Parole Violation Warrant.

August 19th

  • Tiffany R. Taylor, 31, of Hustonville, Failure to Appear.
  • Justin Boid Muse, 33, of Stanford; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
  • Sarah Ann McFarland, 33, of Somerset, Theft by Unlawful Taking/Disposition Shoplifting; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.

