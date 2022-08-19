August 18th
- Jamie N. Daly, 45, of Waynesburg; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Junie Lee Holt, 45, of Covington, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); two counts of Failure to Appear; Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
August 19th
- Tiffany R. Taylor, 31, of Hustonville, Failure to Appear.
- Justin Boid Muse, 33, of Stanford; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Sarah Ann McFarland, 33, of Somerset, Theft by Unlawful Taking/Disposition Shoplifting; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.