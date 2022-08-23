August 19th
- Alexander Dillan New, 33, of Crabtree, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Amber Marie Owens, 35, of Burnside, first-degree Criminal Trespassing.
- Mark D. Sizemore, 41, of Machester, third-degree Burglary, Possession of Burglary Tools, third-degree Criminal mischief, third-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance-Drug Unspecified, first offense Prescription of a Controlled Substance Not Properly Contained.
- Rodney Vance Blevins, 67, of Eubank, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Robert Gregory Brown, 37, of Crab Orchard, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Shaunda K. Brown, 43, first offense Non Support.
- James A. New, 49, of Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
August 20th
- Patricia Ann Cook, 36, of Somerset; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Jarrod Payne, 36, of Lancaster, two counts of Theft by Deception-Include Cold Checks.
- Donald Patrick Shelton, 33, of Somerset, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot), Resisting Arrest, second-degree Escape.
- Kenneth Lee Steele, 61, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- James Wesley Hardwick, 34, of Somerset, second-degree Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument.
- Gary R. Shepherd, 71, of Somerset, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence), Minor injury.
- Steven Gregory Hall, 48, of Somerset; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Gwenetta Rosa Kidd, 43, of Edmonton, Serving Bench Warrant for Court, Serving Bench Warrant (For Other Police Agency).
- Jacob Anderson, 37, of Liberty; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); second-degree Operation of a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of a Controlled Substance (Aggravated Circumstances); Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess, No Operator’s License-Moped License, Failure to Wear Seat Belts.
August 21st
- Mark Anthony Johnson, 40, of Somerset; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Philip Ray Greer, 45, of Somerset; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Dakota Michael Cook, 20, of Burnside, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Benjamin Curtis McLeod, fourth-degree Assault (Minor Injury), second-degree Disorderly Conduct, third-degree Terroristic Threatening, Menacing.
- Jeffrey Wayne Richardson, 39, of Somerset; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Marilyn Ann Cowan-Gibbons, 57, of Somerset; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Donnie Ray Parker, 29, of Burnside, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Tiffany Don Evans, 45, of Eubank, Serving Parole Violation Warrant; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Michael Hounshell, 45, of Hustonville; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Gypsy N. Lane, 40, of Stanford, Menacing, Resisting Arrest, second-degree Disorderly Conduct, first-degree Criminal Mischief, third-degree Assault of a Police Officer.
- Michael R. Eaton, 22, No Listed Address; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Jared T. Dickerson, 34, of Sandy Hook, KY; Failure to Appear, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police; Theft of Identity of Another without Consent; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance; Failure to Appear.
- Marlon E. Jones, 38, of Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol (Aggravated Circumstances); first-degree Wanton Endangerment; Tampering with Physical Evidence.
- Samantha J. Feltner, 30, of London; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
