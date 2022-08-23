August 19th

  • Alexander Dillan New, 33, of Crabtree, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Amber Marie Owens, 35, of Burnside, first-degree Criminal Trespassing.
  • Mark D. Sizemore, 41, of Machester, third-degree Burglary, Possession of Burglary Tools, third-degree Criminal mischief, third-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance-Drug Unspecified, first offense Prescription of a Controlled Substance Not Properly Contained.
  • Rodney Vance Blevins, 67, of Eubank, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Robert Gregory Brown, 37, of Crab Orchard, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Shaunda K. Brown, 43, first offense Non Support.
  • James A. New, 49, of Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.

August 20th

  • Patricia Ann Cook, 36, of Somerset; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
  • Jarrod Payne, 36, of Lancaster, two counts of Theft by Deception-Include Cold Checks.
  • Donald Patrick Shelton, 33, of Somerset, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot), Resisting Arrest, second-degree Escape.
  • Kenneth Lee Steele, 61, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
  • James Wesley Hardwick, 34, of Somerset, second-degree Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument.
  • Gary R. Shepherd, 71, of Somerset, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence), Minor injury.
  • Steven Gregory Hall, 48, of Somerset; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
  • Gwenetta Rosa Kidd, 43, of Edmonton, Serving Bench Warrant for Court, Serving Bench Warrant (For Other Police Agency).
  • Jacob Anderson, 37, of Liberty; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); second-degree Operation of a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of a Controlled Substance (Aggravated Circumstances); Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess, No Operator’s License-Moped License, Failure to Wear Seat Belts.

August 21st

  • Mark Anthony Johnson, 40, of Somerset; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
  • Philip Ray Greer, 45, of Somerset; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
  • Dakota Michael Cook, 20, of Burnside, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
  • Benjamin Curtis McLeod, fourth-degree Assault (Minor Injury), second-degree Disorderly Conduct, third-degree Terroristic Threatening, Menacing.
  • Jeffrey Wayne Richardson, 39, of Somerset; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
  • Marilyn Ann Cowan-Gibbons, 57, of Somerset; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
  • Donnie Ray Parker, 29, of Burnside, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
  • Tiffany Don Evans, 45, of Eubank, Serving Parole Violation Warrant; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
  • Michael Hounshell, 45, of Hustonville; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
  • Gypsy N. Lane, 40, of Stanford, Menacing, Resisting Arrest, second-degree Disorderly Conduct, first-degree Criminal Mischief, third-degree Assault of a Police Officer.
  • Michael R. Eaton, 22, No Listed Address; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
  • Jared T. Dickerson, 34, of Sandy Hook, KY; Failure to Appear, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police; Theft of Identity of Another without Consent; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance; Failure to Appear.
  • Marlon E. Jones, 38, of Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol (Aggravated Circumstances); first-degree Wanton Endangerment; Tampering with Physical Evidence.
  • Samantha J. Feltner, 30, of London; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.

