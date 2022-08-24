August 22nd
- Jared T. Dickerson, 34, of Sandy Hook, KY; Failure to Appear, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police; Theft of Identity of Another without Consent; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance; Failure to Appear.
- Marlon E. Jones, 38, of Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol (Aggravated Circumstances); first-degree Wanton Endangerment; Tampering with Physical Evidence.
- Samantha J. Feltner, 30, of London; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Denzil G. Smith, 50, of Burnside, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Yvonne Nicole Roy Ryan, 41, of Somerset; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine Greater or Equal to 2 Grams); Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon.
- Matthew M. Middleton, 18, of Crab Orchard, fourth-degree Assault (No Visible Injury).
August 23rd
- Eric Terrell Price, 38, of Somerset; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); two counts of Failure to Appear; first-degree Bail Jumping.
- Alexander Helms, 22, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Nichole Leann Richardson, 36, of Somerset, first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place, Failure to Appear.
- Zachary Dangelo Boatley, 29, of Somerset, third-degree Criminal Trespassing.
- Malcolm William Dobson, 54, of Eubank, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- William Lewis Brown, 29, of Eubank, Failure to Appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.