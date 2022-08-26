August 25th
- Tonya Maria Ramsey, 28, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Casie Lee Ann Torres, 33, of Somerset; Theft by Unlawful Taking/Disposition Shoplifting; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
August 26th
- Johnny R. Franks, 38, of Somerset, One Headlight, Rear License Not Illuminated, Disregarding Stop Sign, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle); Operation on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License.
- Janet Reena Wyatt, 39, of Crab Orchard, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Patrick Allen Wilcox, 43, of Crab Orchard; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Ricky Floyd, 26, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Timothy O’Sha Johnson, 36, Stanford, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- William Anthony Richardson, 43, of Crab Orchard, three counts of Failure to Appear.
- Eric E. Hartness, 34, of McKinney, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Jeffrey V. Board, 58, of Waynesburg, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.