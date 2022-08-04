August 2nd
- Brittany Nicole Woliver, 32, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Michelle R. Atkinson, 49, of Monticello; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Randy Smith, 44, Waynesburg, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Colton Wayne Snow, 28, of Kings Mountain, Kentucky, Non-Payment of Fines.
- John David Sergent, 33, of Somerset, first-degree first offense Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin).
- Edwin Allen Stevens, 36, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Toni Stephanie Gray, 32, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- James Edward Full, 34, of Somerset, three counts of Failure to Appear.
- Joi M. Guest, 40, of Stanford, Failure to Appear.
