August 2nd

  • Brittany Nicole Woliver, 32, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
  • Michelle R. Atkinson, 49, of Monticello; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
  • Randy Smith, 44, Waynesburg, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Colton Wayne Snow, 28, of Kings Mountain, Kentucky, Non-Payment of Fines.
  • John David Sergent, 33, of Somerset, first-degree first offense Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin).
  • Edwin Allen Stevens, 36, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Toni Stephanie Gray, 32, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • James Edward Full, 34, of Somerset, three counts of Failure to Appear.
  • Joi M. Guest, 40, of Stanford, Failure to Appear.

