August 2nd
- Brittany Nicole Woliver, 32, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Michelle R. Atkinson, 49, of Monticello; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Randy Smith, 44, Waynesburg, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Colton Wayne Snow, 28, of Kings Mountain, Kentucky, Non-Payment of Fines.
- John David Sergent, 33, of Somerset, first-degree first offense Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin).
- Edwin Allen Stevens, 36, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Toni Stephanie Gray, 32, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- James Edward Fulz, 34, of Somerset, three counts of Failure to Appear.
- Joi M. Guest, 40, of Stanford, Failure to Appear.
August 3rd
- Jason Dan Fugate, 33, Harrodsburg, Failure to Appear.
- Joshua Lee Dobbs, 38, Burnside, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation),
- Bradley S. Payton, 35, of Stanford, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Brittany Sharae Garcia, 35, of Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear.
- Jason D. Miller, 34, of Science Hill, two counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; fourth degree Assault, Dating Violence (Minor Injury).
August 4th
- Johnny Shane Adkins, 42, of Waynesburg, Improper Display of Registration Plates, second offense Driving with a DUI Suspended License, first-degree first offense Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess, No Operators-Moped License.
- Chelsea C. Bordes, 26, of Danville, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Brandon Lee Vanover, 28, of Danville; two counts of Failure to Appear; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Freddie Samuel Collett, 63, of Nancy, No Charges Specified.
- Ryan Edwards Williams, 45, of Manchester, six counts of Failure to Appear; seven counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Brad M. Shipp, 39, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- William David Smith, 57, Eubank, Failure to Appear.
- Scotty Wade McQueen, 47, of London, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Edward Lee Crabtree, 43, of Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol), Leaving Scene of Accident-Failure to Render Aid or Assistance, second-degree Indecent Exposure, first-degree Criminal Mischief.
