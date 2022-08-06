August 4th
- Johnny Shane Adkins, 42, of Waynesburg, Improper Display of Registration Plates, second offense Driving with a DUI Suspended License, first-degree first offense Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess, No Operators-Moped License.
- Chelsea C. Bordes, 26, of Danville, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Brandon Lee Vanover, 28, of Danville; two counts of Failure to Appear; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Freddie Samuel Collett, 63, of Nancy, No Charges Specified.
- Ryan Edwards Williams, 45, of Manchester, six counts of Failure to Appear; seven counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Brad M. Shipp, 39, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- William David Smith, 57, Eubank, Failure to Appear.
- Scotty Wade McQueen, 47, of London, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Edward Lee Crabtree, 43, of Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol), Leaving Scene of Accident-Failure to Render Aid or Assistance, second-degree Indecent Exposure, first-degree Criminal Mischief.
- Glen Thomas Goodman, 53, of Burnside, Failure to Appear, first-degree Promoting Contraband, first-degree first offense Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
August 5th
- Christopher Lee Denney, 38, of Mt. Vernon, Failure to Appear.
- Sharolette Odell Dorton, 31, of Science Hill, three counts of Failure to Appear.
- Christopher Wayne Harmon, 40, of Waynesburg; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; first-degree first offense Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine Greater or Equal to 2 Grams); Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Tishenna Kay Molina, 31, of Somerset, first-degree first offense Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Resisting Arrest, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess.
- Christy K. Goodlett, 50, of Kings Mountain, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Connie New Strunk, 57, of Somerset, first degree Unlawful Access to Computer.
- Michael L. Wilson, 63, of Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); first-degree first offense Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine Greater or Equal to 2 Grams); Possession of Marijuana (obsolete), first offense Drug Paraphernalia Law, Buy, Possess (obsolete).
- Ricky Floyd, 26, of Somerset, Possession of Marijuana, No Operator’s License-Moped, first offense Operating Vehicle under the Influence of a Controlled Substance.
- Johnny L. Meece, 48, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
- Lance Eric Baker, 34, of Nancy, No Charges Specified.
- Christina Nicole Allred, 30, Nancy, No Charges Specified.
