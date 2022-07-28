July 27
- Jerry L. Prater, 43, Crab Orchard, two counts of Failure To Appear.
- Melissa Lynn Rhymer, 49, of Science Hill, No Registration Plates, No Registration Receipt, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, first offense Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance or Security, third-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance-Drug Unspecified, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Operating Vehicle with Expired Operators License.
- Wayne Timothy Tidwell, 27, of Somerset, Failure to Wear Seat Belts; second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); second-degree Wanton Endangerment-Police Officer; first-degree, second offense Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; third-degree Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument; Probation Violation; two counts of Failure to Appear.
July 28
- Wade Sonnet Smith, 54, of Monticello, Reckless Driving, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, first-degree Operation of a Motor Vehicle under the influence of Alcohol .08.
- Raylena M. King, 31, no listed address, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence), Minor Injury.
- Billy R. King, 34, Stanford, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence), Minor Injury.
- Amy Marie Green, 45, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Jason Brent Calhoun, 44, of Bronston, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Jason DeWayne Turner, 36, of Lancaster, Failure to Give Right of Way to Emergency Vehicle, Improper Equipment, Careless Driving, first offense Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, Failure to or Improper Signal, Improper Lane Usage-Vehicles Keep to Right Except to Pass, Improperly on Left Side of Road, Driving too Fast for Traffic Conditions, Disregarding Stop Sign, License to Be in Possession, No Operator’s License-Moped, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, Improper Passing, Failure to Wear Seat Belts, third-degree Criminal Mischief, Menacing, Resisting Arrest, first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (on foot), first-degree Wanton Endangerment, Reckless Driving, first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), Speeding 21 MPH over the limit, two counts of Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- James William Harrison, 53, Waynesburg, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Bobby Lee Sullivan, 28, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Ashley M. Pence, 33, of Monticello, No Charges Specified.
- Genesis Michelle Miller, 33, of Stanford, third-degree Arson, first-degree Wanton Endangerment, first-degree Criminal Mischief.
- Daniel Leo Watson, 43, of Somerset, Theft or Unlawful Taking (Shoplifting).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.