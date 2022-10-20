October 19
- Derek L. Perkins, 29, of Stanford, Failure to Appear, Receiving Stolen Property.
- Clarissa D. Mosley, 34, of Somerset, Registered Sex Offender School Restrictions.
- Alexander Helms, 23, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Mason Colby White, 34, of Somerset; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Ariana M. Young, 23, of Eubank, No Charges Specified.
- Jason A. Mitchell, 41, of Waynesburg, Resisting Arrest; Assault, 4th Degree Dating Violence (No Visible Injury); first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot).
- Caleb Brand Hurley, 40, of Livingston, Fugitive (Warrant not Required).
October 20
- Jordan Lynn Crozier, 23, of Somerset, second-degree Disorderly Conduct, Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, first-degree Wanton Endangerment, first-degree Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol.
- Rodney Lee Spoonamore, 39, of Lexington; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Toney Eugene Hill, 44, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Mark Douglas Proctor, 42, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Marilyn Marie Coffey, 57, of Monticello; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
