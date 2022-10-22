October 20
- Jordan Lynn Crozier, 23, of Somerset, second-degree Disorderly Conduct, Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, first-degree Wanton Endangerment, first-degree Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol.
- Rodney Lee Spoonamore, 39, of Lexington; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Toney Eugene Hill, 44, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Mark Douglas Proctor, 42, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Marilyn Marie Coffey, 57, of Monticello; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Jessica Nichole Jasper, 36, No Listed Address, Failure to Appear, first-degree Bail Jumping.
- Keisha Renee Llanos, 37, of Stanford; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Christopher Lee Smith, 40, of Hustonville; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; three count Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 < $10,000.
- Erika Anna Marie Casey, 35, of Monticello; four count Non-payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- October 21st
- Joseph Michael Skiles, 61, of Indianapolis, IN, second-degree Arson, first-degree Criminal Mischief, Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place third or Greater Offense in 12 months.
- David Lee Roberts, 43, of Somerset, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- John David Ashley, 44, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Kurt B. Brown, 36, of Burlington, Menacing, third-degree Assault-Police Officer or Probations Officer.
