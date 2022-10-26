October 24
- Chase M. Ashley, 20, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Amel S. Bubnick, 53, of Somerset, Theft by Unlawful taking or Disposition All Others Priced Between $10,000 and $1,000,000.
- Tyrone Lewis Miller, 40, of Somerset, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; No Rear View Mirror; Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License; Possession of Hangun by Convicted Felon; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Randall Lee Babb, 60, of Owensboro, five count Failure to Appear; two count Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; two count Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Matthew C. Harris, 29, of Kings Mountain, Failure to Appear, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon.
October 25
- Brook Ashely Farr, 25, of Eubank, Failure to Appear, Clinton Wade Bell, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Meranda Elizabeth Ashburn, 32, of Eubank, No Charges Specified.
- Penny Ann Akers, 54, of Stanford, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Dana Lynn Cummins, 33, of Eubank, two count Failure to Appear.
- Jason Duane Cummins, 45, of Eubank, two count Failure to Appear.
- Romeo Reye Gracia, 59, No Listed Address, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting.
- Matthew L. Williams, 29, of Somerset, Menacing, Resisting Arrest, first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (Aggravating Circumstances).
