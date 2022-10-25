October 22
- Chelsea Renee Bowling, 29, of Eubank, Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place third or Greater Offense in 12 Months.
- Rafael Lee, 53, of Somerset, two count Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Billy W. Mayfield, 48, of Machester, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); first offense, first degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
- Michael B. Henson, 39, of Springfield, four count Serving Warrant (For Other Police Agency).
- Dakota Mackenzie Moore, 27, of Waynesburg, Second-Degree Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument.
- Aaron D. Prewitt, 48, of Somerset, Failure to Appear; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
October 23
- Sara Paige Smith, 30, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Michael S. Hendrickson, 41, of Stanford, four count Failure to Appear.
- Tony Clay Dick, 26, of Somerset, first-degree Criminal Trespassing, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- William Hoberd Shadoan, 49, of Whitley, Theft by Unlawful Disposition Shoplifting.
- Anthony D. Taylor, 34, of Waynesburg, Failure to Appear, second-degree Disorderly Conduct, All Terrain Vehicles Violations, second offense Driving on DUI Suspended License, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle).
- Curtis Wesley Cook, 45, of Stanford, Inadequate Silencer (Muffler); Excessive Windshield/Window Tinting; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin); first offense, first-degreeTrafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater or Equal to 2 Grams of Methamphetamine); Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
- Billie Regina Tharp, 48, of Danville, two count Theft by Deception-Include Cold Checks under $500.
October 24th
- Chase M. Ashley, 20, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Amel S. Bubnick, 53, of Somerset, Theft by Unlawful taking or Disposition All Others Priced Between $10,000 and $1,000,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.