October 22

  • Chelsea Renee Bowling, 29, of Eubank, Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place third or Greater Offense in 12 Months.
  • Rafael Lee, 53, of Somerset, two count Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
  • Billy W. Mayfield, 48, of Machester, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); first offense, first degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
  • Michael B. Henson, 39, of Springfield, four count Serving Warrant (For Other Police Agency).
  • Dakota Mackenzie Moore, 27, of Waynesburg, Second-Degree Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument.
  • Aaron D. Prewitt, 48, of Somerset, Failure to Appear; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.

October 23

  • Sara Paige Smith, 30, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
  • Michael S. Hendrickson, 41, of Stanford, four count Failure to Appear.
  • Tony Clay Dick, 26, of Somerset, first-degree Criminal Trespassing, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
  • William Hoberd Shadoan, 49, of Whitley, Theft by Unlawful Disposition Shoplifting.
  • Anthony D. Taylor, 34, of Waynesburg, Failure to Appear, second-degree Disorderly Conduct, All Terrain Vehicles Violations, second offense Driving on DUI Suspended License, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle).
  • Curtis Wesley Cook, 45, of Stanford, Inadequate Silencer (Muffler); Excessive Windshield/Window Tinting; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin); first offense, first-degreeTrafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater or Equal to 2 Grams of Methamphetamine); Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
  • Billie Regina Tharp, 48, of Danville, two count Theft by Deception-Include Cold Checks under $500.

October 24th

  • Chase M. Ashley, 20, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Amel S. Bubnick, 53, of Somerset, Theft by Unlawful taking or Disposition All Others Priced Between $10,000 and $1,000,000.

