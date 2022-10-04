October 3rd
- Heather N. Coomer, 36, of Somerset, Violation Unknown, Failure to Appear.
- Kyle E. Perry, 29, of Science Hill, Possession of Marijuana; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Brandon Lee Puckett, 31, of Louisa, No Charges Specified.
- Andrew Dewayne Garlandios, 44, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Misdemeanor Offense).
- David A. Woodall, 25, of Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
- Judy Marie Hendrix, 42, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Aaron Wade Gleason, 33, of Ferguson; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Jonathan Charles Ramey, 38, of Bronston, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Leslie Allen Decker, 43, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation); Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Steven Earl Glover, 34, of Somerset; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater or Equal to 2 Grams of Methamphetamine).
- Brian Keith Boutilleir, 52, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Jamie Ann Cook, 45, of Somerset, first-degree Promoting Contraband; first offense Prescription for a Controlled Substance Not Properly Contained; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Hydrocodone); first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Opiates); Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- James K. King, 39, of Stanford, first offense Driving on DUI Suspended License.
- Valerie S. Clark, 51, of Bronston, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
- David Michael Beasley, 30, of Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear.
- Eric Scott Adkins, 36, of Stanford, third-degree Terroristic Threatening.
- Jeffrey Cyr, 56, of Monticello, Public Intoxication (Excludes Alcohol).
October 4th
- Jordan S. Nicholas, 33, of Somerset, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater than or Equal to 2 Grams of Methamphetamine).
- Elijah Reed Ratliff, 26, of Berea, Failure to Appear.
- Clarence Awesome Lee, 35, Somerset, Failure to Appear, four counts of Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Shelby E. Hunt Burton, 30, of Somerset, of Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- William Lee Wesley, 40, of Science Hill, of Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.