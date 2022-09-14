September 13
- Judy Ann Short, 48, of Ferguson, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Danny Lee New, 58, of Burnside, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Isaiah Logan Cornett, 21, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Kristen Nicole Hembree, 35, Stanford; Failure to Appear; Failure to Produce Insurance Card, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); Leaving Scene of Accident-Failure to Render Aid or Assitance; Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License.
- Branden Dee Saylor, 41, of Crab Orchard, Failure to Appear; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
September 14
- Kenneth W. Denney, 68, Crab Orchard, Falsely Reporting an incident, Harassing Communications, third-degree Terroristic Threatening.
- Billy Spoonamore, 67, of Crab Orchard; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- William L. Edens, 35, of Science Hill; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Serenity Lee Shumake, 27, of Burnside, No Charges Specified.
- Shaun C. Caudill, 36, of Battyville, No Charges Specified.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.