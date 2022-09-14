September 13

  • Judy Ann Short, 48, of Ferguson, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Danny Lee New, 58, of Burnside, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Isaiah Logan Cornett, 21, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Kristen Nicole Hembree, 35, Stanford; Failure to Appear; Failure to Produce Insurance Card, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); Leaving Scene of Accident-Failure to Render Aid or Assitance; Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License.
  • Branden Dee Saylor, 41, of Crab Orchard, Failure to Appear; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.

September 14

  • Kenneth W. Denney, 68, Crab Orchard, Falsely Reporting an incident, Harassing Communications, third-degree Terroristic Threatening.
  • Billy Spoonamore, 67, of Crab Orchard; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
  • William L. Edens, 35, of Science Hill; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
  • Serenity Lee Shumake, 27, of Burnside, No Charges Specified.
  • Shaun C. Caudill, 36, of Battyville, No Charges Specified.

