September 15
- Megan Sue Walker, 20, of Burnside, License to be in Possession, No Operators License-Moped License, Failure to Wear Seat Belts, first offense Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, No Rear View Mirror, Improper or No Windshield, Improper use of Blue Lights, Inadequate Silencer (Muffler).
- Roscoe Lee Bryant, 47, of Pine Knot; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater than or Equal to 2 Grams of Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
- Jessica Marie Hisle, 30, of Lancaster, Failure to Appear.
- Douglas H. Ezel, 54, of Mt. Vernon, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Melinda Faye Suttle, 43, of Somerset, Failure to Appear; two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Dominique William Woodbury, 41, of Hopkinsville, Failure to Appear.
- Decoda Charles Carrender, 26, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Johnny Lee Harness, 50, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Robert Jason Pottenger, 46, of Eubank, fourth-degree Domestic Violence (Assault); Failure to Appear.
- Robert Earl Canada, 33, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
September 16
- Scott Jacob Ward, 42, of Somerset, three counts of Failure to Appear;
- Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Dustin Wesley Helton, 29, of Somerset, Theft by Unlawful Taking All Others.
- Savannah E. McKeehan, 36, of Waynesburge, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
