September 1
- Shawn Travis Crank, 42, of Crab Orchard, two counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Leslie A. Bryant, 54, of Crab Orchard; two counts of first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); No Registration Plates; No Registration Receipt; Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Operation on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License; Tampering with Physical Evidence; License Plate not Legible.
- John Buell Carico, 55, of Cambridge City, Speeding 26 Miles Per Hour or More over Limit; first-degre Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle); third-degree Assault on a Police Officer or Probation Officer; Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine Greater or Equal than 2 Grams); first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Cocaine Greater than or Equal to 4 Grams); first offense, third-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified); first-degree Wanton Endangerment; Reckless Driving.
- Gary Lee Voiles, 61, of London, first offense Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine Greater than or Equal to 2 Grams); first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater than or Equal to 3 Grams); Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified).
- Eddie Lee Latham, 46, of Tateville, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Billy R. Watson, 61, of Stearns, No Charges Specified.
- Johnnie W. Hurt, second-degree Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Edwin Allen Stephens, 36, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
- James Edward Morgan, 42, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Olivia A. Maxey, 28, of Science Hill, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Jackie Lee Price, 27, of Somerset, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; Assault, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence), Minor Injury.
- Shane Christopher Delay, 35, of Somerset, six counts of Failure to Appear; first-degree Bail Jumping; Persistent Felony Offender I; four counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Jeffrey Grant White, 32, No Listed Address, Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
September 2
- Duston Dallas Drummonds, 35, of No Listed Address, No Charges Specified.
- Carli Delane Burton, 27, of Ferguson, two counts of Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Gretchen Michelle Ramsey, 47, of Somerset; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Jeremy Scott Taylor, 31, of Madisonville; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Monica Gaye Garner, 33, of Burnside, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Steven Michael Lee, 31, of Eubank, Failure to Appear.
- April Nicole McPherson, 33, of Bronston; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; first-degree, first offense Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Robert Matthew Ballard, 37, of Crab Orchard; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
September 3rd
- Tony Clay Dick, 26, of Somerset, first-degree Criminal Trespass.
- John Paul Baker, 28, of Nickolsville, two counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; second-degree Escape (Identify Facility); second-degree Burglary.
- Raymond J. Robinson, 35, of London; first-degree, first offense Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Possession of Marijuana; No Operators-Moped License; first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance; Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
- Laresa C. Hopkins, 32, of Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); third-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance-Drug Unspecified; first offense Prescription of a Controlled Substance Not Properly Contained; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
September 4th
- Benjamin Chase Varner, 39, of Somerset; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Austin Cole Brasfield, 29, of Corbin; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; first-degree Strangulation; fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence), No Visible Injury; first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
- Candace Lee Whitt, 38, of Science Hill; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine Greater or Equal to 2 Grams); third-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance-Drug Unspecified; Possession of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess.
- Joshua James Watkins, 30, of Somerset; two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Autumn N. Decker, 24, of McKee; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
September 5th
- Sherry Lynn Ball, 34, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Chelsea Renee Bowling, 28, of Eubank; Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place, third or Greater Offence in 12 Months.
- David Harold Hines, 63, of Somerset; third-degree Arson.
- Champ Eugene Jeffers, 50, of Somerset, third-degree Criminal Mischief, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
