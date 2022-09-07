September 5
- Bradley Newton Young, 50, of Nancy, three counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; four counts of Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Christen N. Moser, 30, of Stanford, Failure to Appear.
- Derek Tylery Walker, 34, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Judy Ann Short, 48, of Ferguson, first offense Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, Operation on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, Giving Officer False Identifying Information.
- Tana D. Bailey, 43, of Somerset, two counts of Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
September 6
- Joey Wayne Thomas, 60, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Kevin L. Sargent, 51, of Winchester, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Jeffrey W. Denson, 47, of Stanford, Theft-Receipt of Stolen Credit/Debit Card (1 Card).
- Jacob Roy Brown, 27, of Ferguson, Failure to Appear.
- Jesse Lee Scott, 41, of Burnside, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Meranda Elizabeth Ashburn, 32, of Eubank, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Jennifer Ann Lopez Maldonado, 38, of Louisville, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Joshua Briar Vanover, 31, No Listed Address, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
