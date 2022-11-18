“I committed the crime, and I’m taking the time.”
That was Mark Alan Bauer’s response to Pulaski County Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker when the judge asked if he was sure he wanted to plead guilty to charges of first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police and first degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance.
The Trafficking charge was amended down to being Less than 2 Grams of Meth. The original charge was for having more than two grams, but both prosecutors and Bauer’s attorney, Dylan Gorski, agreed to the amended charge.
He was sentenced to a total of two years, one each for the two charges, to run consecutively.
The state sentences will also run at the same time as his federal sentence which was handed down earlier this week. He was sentenced 10 years for one county of Conspiracy to Distribute 500 Grams or More of a Mixture Containing Methamphetamine.
During Bauer’s Circuit Court hearing on Friday, Judge Whitaker asked Gorski whether the state sentence would have any impact on his federal sentence.
Gorski replied that the two-year state sentence would delay some classes Bauer must take while in federal custody, but other than that there would be no impact.
At this time, Bauer remains lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
