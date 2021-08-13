Blues Festival is happy to return this October

Blues fans, cheer up.
The Lake Cumberland Blues, BBQ and Arts Festival will -- hopefully -- be returning in 2021.
One of the annual downtown events of the last seven years, the festival took the year off in 2020 like so many others did, thanks to the specter of COVID-19. Elements of it -- performances by the Lake Cumberland Blues Society and the D Jay Rice Band, as well as BBQ eats -- showed up at last September's "Thunder Over the Island" in Burnside. But there was no joy -- and no blues -- on the Judicial Center Plaza, where the festival is typically held.
Lake Cumberland Blues Society President Kenny Meredith is hopeful that won't be the case this year, however.
"We're going to try to do something in early October," said Meredith.
But much as blues singers often lament their empty pockets to the sound of guitar, so too do money problems haunt Somerset's blues music festival.
"What we're to do is get together a free festival, where the bands themselves are actually coming in for free," he added. "We just don't have a budget at all. The last couple of years, our sponsorship was low, and we ate up any money that we had. So I'm talking to at least four bands and they're all on board with it. I just have to do the logistics on this end, find somewhere to do it. ... I'd love to do it up here where we always do it. I'd like to keep it in the same location."
If the plaza isn't available, however, Meredith says the society "will find another place for it. There are other options for that."
The Lake Cumberland Blues Society will also be a part of this year's "Thunder Over the Island" in Burnside.
"Hopefully that will be an annual thing, but we're not going to let that take the place of our festival," said Meredith.
The Lake Cumberland Blues Society is dedicated to the preservation of the unique American art form, and the mission to expose it to parts of the public that maybe aren't as familiar with the blues as others -- or, alternately, educate people on how influential the blues has been to the music everyone hears on a daily basis.
"I love to see people who were really into blues before but now they are come get their groove on and realize that just about every band they hear is influenced in one way or another by somebody in the blues," Meredith told the Commonwealth Journal in a previous interview.
"A few years back, there were not many blues bands around here," he added. "Everybody touched on the blues but nobody was a blues-specific artist, so we thought we'd try to create interest in it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.