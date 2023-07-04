Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Kentucky, including the following counties, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski and Whitley. * WHEN...Until 145 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1044 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen over portions of the area. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over portions of the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Huxley, Baldrock, Rockcastle Springs, Holly Bay Rec. Area, Bark Camp, Mount Victory, Grove, Vox, Cumberland Falls S.P., Honeybee, Hightop, Bunch, Keavy, Greenwood and Parkers Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&