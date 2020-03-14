Due to local concerns of the Coronavirus. Burnside Little League has made the decision to delay activities until March 27th following recommendations from Little League international and the local school board. Opening day has been rescheduled to April the 18th. WE WILL BE PLAYING BASEBALL!!!
Burnside Little League delayed to March 27
Emma Marie Todd, daughter of the late Ossie and Sally Leese Rogers, was born on Sunday, November 27, 1921 and she departed this life on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Somerset, KY having attained the age of 98 years. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Mon…
