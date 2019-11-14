The Burnside Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public and local businesses in identifying additional victims of a crime ring operating out of Indianapolis, Ind.. The Burnside Police Department is currently investigating this ring under the Organized Crime Statute.
According to Burnside Police, on Oct. 12, a group of three black males driving a silver 2019 Infiniti Q60 SUV bearing Pennsylvania LIC/KXS9556 entered the Science Hill area in northern Pulaski County at approximately 4 p.m. stopping at a business where one of the individuals made a purchase and attempted to pay with a $100 bill. As the young clerk began to get his change he began to distract her with other money getting her confused at which time the clerk called for her manager. At that point the suspect grabbed the money and quickly left the store. The store reconciled the cash register and realized he had scammed them for approximately $150.
The suspect in the above incident (wearing the white outfit) has been identified by Det. Woodall and has a long history of the "quick change" scam in which he and a couple other individuals travel around different states going from store to store confusing clerks and taking them for hundreds of dollars.
This crew continued on south into Somerset and entered a large retail chain store where the suspect in white did the same scam on a young clerk taking them for approximately $295.00.
The suspects continued on south into Burnside at approximately 6 p.m. stopping at a local convenience store where the small black male wearing blue came into the store followed by the large black male. This time the one in the blue sweater purchased a lottery ticket with a $100 bill and as the clerk started to make his change he began the scam confusing her by rapid talk and bringing out other money, asking for change. In the end he scammed the store out of $350.
Clerks in many of these small stores are required to make up the loss out of their pay which makes it hard for people getting by on minimum wage.
Det. Woodall states these suspects have been operating for several years and have been identified in Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Missouri, Alabama and Georgia.
Det. Woodall states that on this particular trip the suspects rented the Infiniti in Indianapolis, IN on Oct. 9th and was in the Pulaski County area late on Oct. 12. The Burnside Police Dept. is asking for the assistance of any police department, businesses, or motels that may have had an encounter with these individuals between Oct. 9 - Oct. 14 to please contact them at (606) 561-3405 even if a clerk was wise enough to catch them early and didn't fall victim, the police department would like to know about it.
