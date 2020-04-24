A car parade is being organized for the Scenic Vista area of Boat Dock Road, and anyone who wants to help spread cheer is welcome to attend.
The parade is being organized by representatives of the Lake Cumberland Jeep Peeps and Broadening Horizons. The initial meet up will take place Sunday at 11:30 a.m. at Cash Express on U.S. 27, at the U.S. 27 end of Boat Dock Road.
Bethani Morgan, the day training director for Broadening Horizons, said the original idea for the parade was to do something nice for the company’s clients, who have been cooped up in their homes for more than a month.
Broadening Horizons serves adults with intellectual disabilities. They have several homes in the Scenic Vista area, which is why the idea for a parade began with driving by their homes.
But after talking with Rhiannon Helderbrand of Jeep Peeps, the group decided to take their parade all through the neighborhood so that all the area’s residents can enjoy the sight.
After touring the Scenic Vista area, many parade participants plan on going up to Blaze Valley to drive by another Broadening Horizons home.
Morgan said that anyone who wants to participate can join – you don’t have to be in a Jeep to take part. Some, she said, may be in corvettes or other big-name cars, but that is not a requirement.
What is a requirement is to come prepared to have fun. Morgan said that people can make banners and/or signs to get messages to the residents.
“Or just bring themselves and honk the horn,” Morgan said.
She said she was hoping the parade brought a little bit of joy to those who have been stuck in their homes, especially the clients of Broadening Horizons, who are used to getting out to go to their day center.
But those clients haven’t be sitting idle at home either. Morgan said that they have been busy making cards for nursing homes and giving back to their community.
One client even decided to do some baking to help out members of the Somerset-Pulaski County EMS team.
Morgan said a client named Shirley had taken it upon herself to make and decorate a devil’s food cake to be given to EMS.
Morgan’s husband is with EMS, and he and his fellow coworkers gladly accepted the gift.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.