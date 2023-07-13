LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Just when you thought Jeff Brohm's 2023 recruiting class at Louisville was finalized, he added one more, and the latest could be the greatest.
Defensive standout TJ Capers originally committed to U of L under former coach Scott Satterfield and reiterated his commitment after Brohm took over in December. The Miami Columbus High standout was then part of the 2024 class, but on Tuesday he revealed he is reclassifying to 2023 and will enroll in school this month to be eligible to play this fall, becoming the crown jewel of the Cards' class as the third-highest recruit in Louisville history. Only running back Michael Bush (class of 2003, Male High) and quarterback Brian Brohm (class of 2004, Trinity High) were rated higher.
Capers, 6-foot-2, 230-pounds, is ranked as the No. 5 edge rusher in the nation by 247Sports Composite and the No. 48 overall prospect. He chose the Cardinals over finalists Alabama, Colorado, Georgia and Miami.
Capers helped Columbus to the 4A state championship last season, and in two years racked up 70 tackles, seven sacks, 11 quarterback hurries and five pass breakups.
Andres Ivins, Director of Scouting for 247Sports, said Capers has the ability to be a multi-year starter and has "NFL upside."
Capers is the 16th UofL recruit from the high school ranks and Brohm also signed 25 from the transfer portal.
"Seeing what Jeff Brohm is doing with the Louisville program I'm ready to get up there," Capers said in explaining his reclassifying decision to 247Sports. "I feel like I'm ready to play in front of the Louisville fans and put on a show. I have all the trust in Coach Brohm, Coach (Mark) Ivey and Coach (Ron) English with everything."
English is co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach, while Ivey coaches the linebackers.
Capers is projected as a linebacker, the spot on defense where UofL needs the most help. The Cards lost Yasir Abdullah and Momo Sanogo to graduation, then Monty Montgomery transferred to Ole Miss, leaving Brohm without a linebacker who has been a starter.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Sophomore forward/center Emmanuel Okorafor will compete this week for Team Africa in the Under-23 tournament as part of the GLOBAL JAM event in Toronto. The team's first game will be against Canada Wednesday night, to be followed by a meeting with Germany on Thursday afternoon. On Saturday, Team Africa will face the University of Kentucky -- representing the U.S. as Team USA -- at 1:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.
After joining the Cards in January from NBA Aademy Africa, the 6-9 Okorafor averaged 4.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in five games before being sidelined by an injury the rest of the year.
CLARK JOINS TBT--Former Cardinal Earl Clark (2007-09) was added to The Ville's roster on Monday. The 6-10 forward most recently played in the Big3, a three-on-three league founded by rapper Ice Cube, averaging 13.0 points and 4.7 rebounds over three games. He also spent part of the 2022-23 season with Gigantes de Carolina in the Puerto Rican basketball league Baloncesto Superior Nacional, averaging 14.7 points and 6.6 rebounds in 27 games.
As a junior, Clark led U of L in both scoring (14.2 ppg.) and rebounding (8.7 rpg.), while also getting the second-most assists per game at 3.2. He was selected by the Phoenix Suns with the No. 14 overall pick in the NBA Draft and spent six years in the league with the Suns, Magic, Lakers, Cavaliers, Knicks and Nets. He has played in overseas leagues since 2016.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Like UK, Louisville's women's team is competing as Team USA in the GLOBAL Jam and will play its first game on Wednesday against Puerto Rico. The Cards' other games will be against Canada on Thursday (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network), Africa on Saturday and on Sunday in either the bronze medal or gold medal game. CBS Sports Network will telecast the gold medal game at 5 p.m.
U of L returns four players from last year's team that reached the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament for the fifth straight season - seniors Olivia Cochran and Merissah Russell and third-year sophomores Alexia Mobley and Nyla Harris. Coach Jeff Walz signed six transfers.
BASEBALL
Three players from U of L's baseball program were chosen on the second day of the Major League Baseball Draft Monday. They were shortstop Christian Knapczyk (Round 5, pick 161, Cleveland Guardians); closer Tate Kuehner (Round 7, pick 212, Milwaukee Brewers); and pitcher Ryan Hawks (Round 8, Pick 247, Seattle Mariners).
At the All-Star break after Sunday's games, 12 former Cards had played in the major leagues this season, including All-Star catcher Will Smith (UofL 2014-16) of the LA Dodgers.
